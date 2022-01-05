KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Floki University is FLOKI's utility project aimed at disrupting the crypto industry by bringing crypto education to the masses — it aims to be the de facto crypto education platform for the billions of people who will be learning about cryptocurrency in the coming years.
About Amanda Kavner, Phd.
Dr. Amanda Kavner has spent the past decade focused on the science of learning in the classroom and research settings. With a specialty in personalized immersive learning utilizing machine learning and artificial intelligence, she has been featured for her work on the Immersive Research Learning Network podcast, served on the board for several virtual reality based educational conferences and a featured expert speaker at the Alliance for the Improvement of Science Literacy for All Conference at Beijing Normal University.
Completing her PhD April 2020 in the Curriculum, Instruction and the Science of Learning Program of the University at Buffalo concentrating on Machine Learning applications in Computational Cognitive Neuroscience. A certified Educational Technology Specialist, Kavner is a New York secondary public-school science teacher, college professor and Master Teacher Fellow. She has taught STEM based courses at the high school and at the university level. She teaches courses on the Spread of Digital Information and in the relationship between Data and Society.
Kavner focuses on the applications of new technology on learning with interdisciplinary work based on cognitive psychology, the neuroscience of behavior, psychophysiology, and computer science.
Kavner plans to bring her experience as an educator and curriculum designer to Floki University, where crypto and blockchain education is part of the community movement.
The addition of Dr. Amanda Kavner to the FLOKI team shows that FLOKI means business and will leave no stones unturned in making Floki University the de facto crypto education platform while also leveraging the reach of this platform to get millions of new people to learn about and use the FLOKI cryptocurrency.
About Floki
FLOKI is the people's cryptocurrency. By combining the power of memes with real utility and charitability, FLOKI gives power and opportunity to the people — to the underdogs — instead of venture capitalists and hedge funds.
FLOKI aims to be the most known and most used cryptocurrency in the world by adding real value through utility projects in its ecosystem including the NFT Metaverse game Valhalla, the crypto education platform Floki University, the NFT and merchandise store FlokiPlaces, and its DeFi offerings and integrations.
The FLOKI cryptocurrency is used and trusted by over 380,000 holders.
