CLEVELAND, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cybersecurity expert Dr. Anna Squicciarini, Frymoyer professor at Pennsylvania State University and Cyber Area Chair, is one of the esteemed keynote speakers who will present at the Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) conference, March 17-19, in Cleveland, Ohio.
The WiCyS conference is a unique event because it will focus on recruiting, retaining, inspiring and advancing women in cybersecurity careers while involving students, educators, industry, government, military and research organizations. It will showcase four keynote speakers, including Squicciarini.
Squicciarini received her Ph.D. in computer science from the University of Milan in Italy. She is currently a chaired professor at the College of Information Sciences and Technology (IST) at Pennsylvania State University. Since 2008, she has worked in the cybersecurity area in the College of IST, which she currently leads as Cyber Chair. Prior to that, Squicciarini was a postdoctoral research associate at Purdue University. Squicciarini is also a Fulbright Scholar for the US-UK cybersecurity program 2022.
Squicciarini's work focuses on data privacy and the development of applied machine-learning methods for scalable user-centered privacy protection. She applies machine-learning models and game theoretic algorithms toward detection and understanding of online deviance. Her work has been funded and supported by industry and funding agencies, such as the National Science Foundation, Air Force, Army Research Office, Google and Hewlett-Packard Research Labs.
Squicciarini published more than 90 contributions as papers in international conferences and journals, and she is associate editor for three IEEE and two ACM Transactions.
"Cybersecurity is an ever evolving field, with exciting new problems and issues constantly thrown at scholars and researchers. This is an exciting time to join the workforce, and input from multiple disciplines is proving key to success" Squicciarini said.
Squicciarini is set to talk about cybersecurity research in interdisciplinary units, challenges and opportunities.
Journalists are invited to attend and should email info@wicys.org to request a media pass. For more information on WiCyS or the conference, visit http://www.wicys.org.
Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) is the premier nonprofit organization with international reach dedicated to bringing together women in cybersecurity. Founded by Dr. Ambareen Siraj from Tennessee Tech University through a National Science Foundation grant in 2013, WiCyS offers opportunities and resources for its members and collaboration benefits for its sponsors and partners.
