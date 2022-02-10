AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- High Density Packaging (HDP) User Group is pleased to announce that industry expert Dr. Bev Christian, HDP Facilitator, has been awarded the Dieter Bergman IPC Fellowship Award.
The Dieter Bergman IPC Fellowship Award is given by IPC International Inc. to individuals who have fostered a collaborative spirit, made significant contributions to standards development, and have consistently demonstrated a commitment to global standardization efforts and the electronics industry. Each recipient will be eligible to bestow the Dieter Bergman Memorial Scholarship upon the university or college of his/her choice.
"Bev is a dedicated IPC volunteer, participating in IPC APEX EXPO events since its inception. Currently the chair of the 3-11G and 5-24B task groups, he was also one of the brains behind the fantastic technical program at IPC APEX EXPO as co-chair of the 2021-2022 Technical Program Committee. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to him on his well-deserved IPC Fellowship Award," said John Mitchell, President and CEO at IPC. "He has chosen the Chemistry Department of the University of New Brunswick, Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada, as the recipient of the Dieter Bergman memorial scholarship."
"This is a great honor. In my career in the electronics industry, I have tried to emulate Dieter's passion for standards in the quest for greater order in our ever-changing environment," said Dr. Christian.
Dr. Christian earned a Ph.D. in inorganic chemistry and has over 30 years of experience in electronics manufacturing and product development in telecom and wireless products, including company representation to various industry consortia. His expertise includes qualification of electronic materials, printed circuit board assembly process development, lab operations management, failure analysis, and electronic materials and product environmental compliance.
"Bev's collaborative skills have made him a top project facilitator at HDP. This award highlights his ability to build teams and maintain focus for projects and standards that benefit the electronics industry," said Larry Marcanti, Executive Director at HDP User Group.
