SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oxford Performance Materials, Inc. (OPM), an industry leader in advanced polymer science, 3D printed orthopedic devices, and coating technologies today announced that Ian Towle, Ph.D has joined the Company's Strategic & Scientific Advisory Board.
Dr. Towle was a principal scientist at Raychem Corporation, with 15 granted patents and a focus on Raychem's PAEK (poly-aryl-ether-ketone) polymer portfolio. His work on PAEK synthesis continued when he formed Ketonex, Ltd., developing the novel low-temperature PEKK synthesis method, with best-in-class performance. Dr. Towle has another 6 patents granted for this work.
In 2016, OPM negotiated an exclusive, worldwide license to this low temperature synthesis technology, now commercialized by OPM as OXPEKK®-LTS. This novel LTS process is patented (and suitable for additional copolymer systems), benefits from a highly controlled particle morphology and provides a number of notable improvements over traditional "DuPont method" (high temperature synthesis) PEKK flake, including:
- Improved stability & repeatability
- Dense, size-controlled spherical powder or flake forms
- Superior polymer purity through elimination of reaction residues and minimization of unwanted side reactions
- Enables greater precision in applications such as prepregs, coatings, and additive manufacturing
"OPM has had a decades-long collaboration with Ian based upon a common vision of the future of high performance PAEK polymers," said Scott DeFelice, OPM's founder and CEO. "It brings me great pleasure to have the opportunity to have the ongoing input and support of the "father" of this area of materials science as OPM commercializes the OXPEKK®-LTS polymer."
Dr. Towle stated in response: "I have watched OPM's development for nearly two decades and have been consistently impressed by the depth and thoroughness of the organization as they have successfully captured the leading technology of the high performance thermoplastic arena. I am excited to see where OPM goes next and to have the opportunity to help them along the way."
About Oxford Performance Materials, Inc.
Oxford Performance Materials, Inc. was founded in 2000 to exploit and commercialize the world's highest performing thermoplastic, PEKK (poly-ether-ketone-ketone). OPM's Materials business has developed a range of proprietary, patented technologies for the synthesis and modification of a range of PAEK polymers that are sold under its OXPEKK® brand, including coating technologies for a range of industrial and biomedical applications. The Company is a pioneer in 3D printing. OPM's OsteoFab® technology is in commercial production in numerous orthopedic implant applications, including cranial, facial, spinal, and sports medicine devices, and OPM's OXFAB® production parts are designed for highly demanding industrial applications.
