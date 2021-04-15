SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oxford Performance Materials, Inc. (OPM), an industry leader in advanced polymer science and 3D printed orthopedic devices, today announced that Jack T. Krauser, DMD, has joined the Company's Strategic & Scientific Advisory Board.
An innovator in dental implant procedures and President & Director of The Implant Center of the Palm Beaches, Dr. Krauser has spent much of his career evaluating the full range of materials in dentistry, with a particular focus on "All-on-4" procedures that provide patients with a fixed full arch prostheses.
"We are very pleased that Dr. Krauser – a student of materials science and early innovator in dental prosthetic procedures – is joining OPM's Strategic & Scientific Advisory Board. Jack is a true pioneer in the field of dental implants, and clearly appreciates the role that biopolymers play in the development of world-class implant solutions," said Scott DeFelice, Chairman & CEO. "We have benefitted from Jack's expertise in advancing our PEKK CAD/CAM product line and our ongoing efforts to offer superior clinical solutions to current and underserved markets."
Dr. Krauser stated, "Advances in material science and new manufacturing technologies are critical in improving clinical outcomes in dentistry, especially for our aging and health compromised populations. It has been a pleasure collaborating with OPM - the leaders in PEKK technology - as they advance their 3D printed OsteoFab® process into the world of All-on-4 implants. This development promises to be a first in the industry, coupling improved product performance with a lower cost model. Very exciting stuff!"
About Oxford Performance Materials, Inc.
Oxford Performance Materials, Inc. was founded in 2000 to exploit and commercialize the world's highest performing thermoplastic, PEKK (poly-ether-ketone-ketone). OPM's Materials business has developed a range of proprietary, patented technologies for the synthesis and modification of a range of PAEK polymers that are sold under its OXPEKK® brand for biomedical and industrial applications. The Company is a pioneer in 3D printing. OPM Biomedical's OsteoFab® technology is in commercial production in numerous orthopedic implant applications, including cranial, facial, spinal, and sports medicine devices. OPM is the first and only company to receive FDA 510(k) clearance to manufacture 3D printed, patient-specific polymeric implants, and the company has six 510(k) clearances in its portfolio. OPM Industrial produces 3D printed OXFAB® production parts for highly demanding applications in the energy, transportation, and semiconductor markets. OXFAB® structures offer significant weight, cost, and time-to-market reductions that are defined in a set of specified performance attributes in the exhaustive OPM B-Basis database, developed in conjunction with NASA. For more information, please visit http://www.oxfordpm.com
