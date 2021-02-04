SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The CTO Forum today announced that Dr. Jeffrey Welser, Vice President at IBM Research Almaden and Pacific Rim Labs and Global Exploratory Science, has been appointed to the CTO Forum Advisory Board. The CTO Forum brings together senior technology executives, business leaders and academicians to discuss and collaborate on key technology issues and to accelerate innovation across organizations.
"We are honored to welcome Dr. Welser and IBM to the Advisory Board. As a visionary executive, his technology leadership, scientific rigor and perspective are well-known throughout industry. As we began strategizing the new RETHINK DIGITAL Six Series for "Designing the Digital Flywheel," Dr. Welser's collaboration and contributions immediately began to yield tremendous inspiration to the CTO Forum community," said Basheer Janjua, Founding Chair and President of the CTO Forum.
CTO Forum hosts a series of events for its members each year, and each is designed to explore industry landscapes, taking a "deep dive" approach to analyzing technology and leadership challenges with preeminent executives and subject matter. Its Advisory Board sets the agenda for all of the events hosted each year, selecting top-tier speakers and thought leaders to examine the most important industry topics including those related to technology, engineering, disruption, strategy and innovation.
"It is my pleasure to accept this appointment to the CTO Forum. I find the strategic design of the new 2021 RETHINK DIGITAL Six Series, the topics and the speakers, incredibly motivating and inspiring. In particular, I look forward to how the Six Series will further the successful development and execution of Digital Transformation strategies throughout organizations across the board," said Dr. Welser, Vice President of IBM Research.
Dr. Jeffrey Welser is a Vice President in IBM Research, directing Labs based in Almaden, California, as well as Australia, China and Japan. He is also the Vice President of Exploratory Science research and University Partnerships globally, including the MIT-IBM Watson Lab. He oversees exploratory and applied research to advance data technology and analytics for Cloud and AI systems and software, with a strong focus on advanced computing technologies for AI, neuromorphic devices and quantum computing. After joining IBM Research in 1995, Dr. Welser worked on a broad range of technologies, including novel silicon devices, high-performance CMOS and SOI device design, and next generation system components. He has led teams in both development and research, as well as running industrial, academic and government consortiums, including the SRC Nanoelectronics Research Initiative. Dr. Welser holds 21 US Patents and has published over 75 technical papers and presentations. He is a member of the IBM Academy of Technology, an IEEE Fellow, a member of the American Physical Society, Chairman of the Bay Area Science and Innovation Consortium. He serves on several university and industry technical boards, and has participated in numerous Federal agency, National Academies and Congressional Panels.
The CTO Forum is a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering a trusted, open and creative environment where the brightest minds of our times convene to address industry's most important issues. The CTO Forum brings together the best minds in technology from different industries to define opportunities, and to collaborate in harnessing the extraordinary potential of technology. The CTO Forum's mission is to deliver a Global Innovation Platform, where technology leaders collaborate and co-create the technology and solutions that will be critical to meeting tomorrow's global opportunities and challenges. For more information, visit http://www.ctoforum.org.
