TAMPA, Fla., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Take for example a traditional lateral interbody fusion (LIF) that has a patient lying in a lateral position. Not only can the position be unfamiliar to the surgeon and staff which leads to inefficiencies in preoperative setup and repositioning for posterior procedures, but literature demonstrates that the lateral decubitus position may not be ideal for achieving sagittal alignment - the greatest correlative to a long-term positive outcomes.
The newly developed procedure performed by Dr. Joseph, PTP (Prone Transpsoas) has many benefits that range from superior surgical efficiency to powerful correction abilities in both the sagittal and coronal planes. PTP allows for the patient to remain in one position for the entire procedure. The prone position creates efficiencies by allowing for a single-position surgery providing simultaneous access to the anterior column and posterior column of the spine.
View published case study:
Initial multi-center clinical experience with prone transpsoas lateral interbody fusion: Feasibility, preoperative outcomes, and lessons learned.
About Dr. Joseph
Dr. Joseph is a board certified, fellowship-trained, orthopaedic surgeon who specializes in advanced spine care. He is a leader in new spine medicine techniques and procedures. He is dedicated to pioneering minimally invasive, outpatient spine surgical techniques along with complex scoliosis and revision surgery. Dr. Joseph is among a select group of surgeons to offer cutting edge endoscopic and robotic-assisted surgery for patients to provide the most advanced minimally invasive spine surgery (MIS) available globally. He is also the team spine surgeon for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
About Joseph Spine Institute
Joseph Spine Institute is the advanced center for spine, scoliosis and minimally invasive spine surgery. Treatment includes therapeutic injections, physical therapy, pain management, stem cell therapy, disc replacement surgery, minimally invasive techniques, including robotic-assisted surgery, and complex reconstruction of adult and pediatric spinal disorders. Dr. Joseph is among a select group of surgeons to offer cutting edge endoscopic and robotic-assisted surgery for patients to provide the most advanced minimally invasive spine surgery (MIS) available globally. Joseph Spine has four locations in Tampa Bay, including Tampa, St. Petersburg, Safety Harbor, and Brandon, FL. Joseph Spine is dedicated to offering humanitarian spine services internationally in the form of education, awareness, and surgery. Please visit JosephSpine.com for more information.
Media Contact
Rebecca Carter, Joseph Spine Institute, 8132948311, rcarter@josephspine.com
SOURCE Joseph Spine Institute