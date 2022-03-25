Dr. Lanman pioneered the breakthrough procedure in 2016 in the cervical spine, and last summer became the first in the U.S. to restore motion to a patient at three levels of their neck
LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading artificial disc replacement innovator Dr. Todd H. Lanman is yet again at the forefront of a new medical advancement in the U.S. Earlier this month, he became the first spine surgeon in the country to reverse a patient's lumbar fusion, returning them to full motion with an artificial disc.
The breakthrough procedure, which Dr. Lanman first conceived of and performed in 2016, has previously only been performed in his patients' necks, but earlier this month he performed it for the first time in a patient's back.
The 47-year-old male patient suffered from debilitating pain following a car accident in 2014. He underwent fusion surgery in September 2020, however continued to experience pain from a degenerative disc at L4-5. Because the bone hadn't fully healed at L5-S1 and the patient's facet joints were still open and capable, Dr. Lanman was able to successfully perform an off-label lumbar reversal.
During the three-hour procedure, Dr. Lanman accessed the patient's lumbar spine through an incision in the patient's abdomen. He removed the patient's previously implanted fusion device and replaced it with a prodisc artificial disc. Dr. Lanman chose this particular device as it has a fixed center of rotation.
A week following the surgery, the patient no longer is experiencing pain, numbness, or weakness. And in roughly a month, the patient will be able to begin physical therapy. By the 10-week mark, he will be able to recommence his regular exercise routine.
In addition to pioneering the procedure in 2016, Dr. Lanman has become the first surgeon to perform different variations of it on his patients over the last few years. In fact, last summer he became the first in the U.S. to restore motion to a patient in three levels of their neck.
He remains one of the world's chief spinal neurosurgeons, pioneering leading-edge motion preservation solutions for his patients. His bi-coastal ADR Spinal Restoration Center specializes in minimally-invasive procedures, such as Restorative Motion Surgery, artificial disc replacement, robotic spinal surgery, and other alternatives to restore motion. As part of its 4D Health Approach, it provides a future-forward approach to bone health and aging management. Dr. Lanman is currently enrolling select candidates in clinical trials featuring devices by Centinel Spine, Orthofix, and Synergy Spine Solutions.
