FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.), a leading manufacturer of process equipment for semiconductor advanced packaging, life sciences and AR/VR applications, today announced that Dragan Cekic, an accomplished semiconductor sales & marketing executive with more than two decades of international business and customer experience, has joined the company as its Vice President of Sales for the Americas and Europe.
Mr. Cekic brings extensive knowledge of semiconductor equipment and worldwide manufacturing to his new role at YES. Prior to joining YES, he was Director of Global Sales & Marketing for Semiconductor Process Equipment Corp. (SPEC), a long-time supplier of surface conditioning wet-process equipment. Before that, he founded and spent ten years running Dyno Silicon International, a global technology consultancy specializing in optimizing, developing and expanding clients' business operations in the semiconductor field, with an emphasis on wet etch, solvent clean, ECD/plating, ion implantation, plasma ashing, UV curing and lithography. His experience also includes sales management positions at SEMSYSCO GmbH, Trymax Semiconductor, and Axcelis Technologies.
"We are pleased to welcome Dragan to the YES team, and we expect that his well-developed sales, marketing, and global account management skills will be a great resource for us," said Rezwan Lateef, President of YES. "Dragan has a proven track record of exceeding strategic targets, building and leading successful teams, and establishing strong customer relationships at all levels. In addition, his depth of equipment, process and manufacturing knowledge will provide valuable cross-functional insights as we continue our global growth."
Mr. Cekic holds a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from Technical College Munich and a certificate in Business Leadership and Strategic Management from Cornell University. He is fluent in five languages.
About YES
YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.) is a leading manufacturer of high-tech, cost-effective equipment for transforming surfaces, materials and interfaces. The company's product lines include vacuum cure ovens, chemical vapor deposition (CVD) systems, and plasma etching tools used for precise surface modification and thin-film coating of semiconductor wafers, semiconductor and MEMS devices, and biodevices. With YES, customers ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies can create and volume-produce products in a wide range of markets, including Advanced Packaging, MEMS, Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality and Life Sciences. YES is headquartered in Fremont, California, with a growing global presence. For more information, please visit http://www.yieldengineering.com.
