AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dragon Spirits Marketing Inc. announced that it will be partnering with the Independent Contractors Benefits Association, Inc. (ICBA) to offer access to benefits and resources to its Brand Ambassadors (Dragons).
The ICBA, a non-profit association of more than 200,000 independent contractors, empowers members with access to the quality resources, tools, and benefits needed to be successful at work and at home as an independent contractor. It gives members a one-stop-shop to find the support they need to operate as independent contractors.
Beginning February 1st, 2022, all 6000+ Brand Ambassadors who are actively working with Dragon Spirits will be provided memberships in the ICBA - giving them access to benefits and resources that are typically unavailable to gig workers not working in more traditional work environments.
"We are building the #1 Brand Ambassador Gig Marketplace in America. Our gig workers, affectionately named Dragons, are the LIFEBLOOD of our business. Without our Dragons, we do not exist, and so we go out of our way to pay an average of $26/h (in some cases more), pay weekly, and treat our Dragons as a family. We know that for many of our Dragons, finding quality and affordable benefits and resources is a huge challenge. We're excited to be able to alleviate that pain point for our Dragons by making access to the ICBA available to all. It's just the right thing to do for gig workers in America, and we hope other companies like us will follow our lead," said Dragon Spirits Marketing CEO, Lamar Romero.
ABOUT DRAGON SPIRITS MARKETING INC.
Dragon Spirits Marketing (a Capital Factory validated company) has created the #1 Brand Ambassador Gig Marketplace, matching growing brands with educated and passionate brand ambassadors at 1000's of brand activations across the US. In order to scale, DSM created an in-house marketplace platform, aptly named The Dragon Engagement Network™ (DEN), in 2018. It enables brands to source curated gig workers - Dragons - DIRECTLY - for a multitude of brand activations, while giving Dragons a place where they can learn, grow, and have fun, telling the stories of great brands - all with a dependable, high-paying source of income, paid on a weekly basis.
