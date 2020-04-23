NEW YORK, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragontail Systems Limited (ASX: DTS), a software company that optimizes the entire restaurant order and delivery process for global brands like Dominos and Pizza Hut, has announced in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that it is updating its patented AI-based computer-vision quality management system, the QT AI camera, to detect cleanliness and sanitation. These enhancements are announced in conjunction with the company's launch into the U.S. market and opening of an official New York office.
In addition to monitoring key elements during the preparation and packing process, including the quality and accuracy of ingredients and temperature of the food, these enhancements specifically introduced to combat the spread of coronavirus will detect the presence of gloves and masks, and how often equipment and workspaces are sanitized and replaced. This information is closely monitored by managers and can be shared with the customer so as to ensure service compliance with defined quality standards.
"Dragontail Systems' technology will empower fast-food services and restaurants of any size to address the growing concern of health and safety during the coronavirus pandemic," said Ido Levanon, CEO and Director of Dragontail Systems. "Our unique AI camera already helps hundreds of stores recognize even the smallest of errors often undetected by the human eye, for example pizza toppings above and below the cheese, or even the food's temperature. Now we are upgrading our technology to monitor processes that may lead to virus spread or contamination. In doing so, we expect to develop more impactful insights that foster transparency and ensure quality standards set by the businesses and the end-customer."
The new QT AI Camera, in conjunction with Dragontail's Algo Dispatching Systems, fully optimizes and automates the kitchen and dispatching flow, including order receipt and kitchen prioritization for meal preparation, as well as food packing, dispatch, route management, and delivery. By optimizing the entire restaurant operation, Dragontail Systems can turn any restaurant into a delivery powerhouse within just a couple of days.
"The food industry needs an edge-complete solution that is specially customized with the end product in mind. Our system is designed to take on the role of the super manager, processing every relevant data point inside and outside the restaurant and taking into consideration multiple variables such as number of orders and locations of customers and drivers, in order to optimize decisions at every point in the supply chain. This enables us to work directly with our customers to find more ways to streamline operations while bringing in more business, guaranteeing meals arrive hot and fresh, reducing costs and increasing repeat-customers," continued Dragontail's CEO.
At all times, the system enables real-time employee management that drives critical business decisions while calculating relevant variables that lead to more accurate and faster deliveries, as well as improvements in customer satisfaction and food quality and safety, all of which impact the bottom line. The system is versatile outside of the foodservice industry and can be utilized in a number of other verticals, including hotel room service, airline catering, supermarket delivery, same day couriers and technician dispatch.
For more information about Dragontail Systems, visit: www.dragontail.com
About Dragontail Systems
Dragontail is revolutionizing the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) and foodservice industry with its Algo Platform and computer-vision QT quality system that uses artificial intelligence (AI) machine learning. The Algo Platform uses a sophisticated patented algorithm to optimize and manage the entire food preparation process from order to delivery. It is the first system in the world to fully automate and streamline the kitchen flow to deliver an immediate and significant return on investment to fast food and quick service restaurants. The QT system's sensor and camera automatically monitor the preparation and cooking process in the kitchen to improve the quality and consistency of meals. Using proprietary patented advanced AI machine-learning technology, the system keeps improving its diagnostics, becoming even more efficient. Dragontail Systems products are currently installed in approximately 2,500 stores in Canada Australia Asia and Europe and for the first time are being offered to the US Market.