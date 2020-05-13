HANOVER, Md., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragos Inc., provider of the industrial sector's most trusted asset identification, threat detection, response platform, and services, today announced an integration availability of the Dragos Platform with McAfee Enterprise Security Manager™. This integration enables customers to deploy more robust security solutions and better protect their assets from evolving cyber threats.
The Dragos Platform for industrial cybersecurity employs threat behavior analytics to provide unparalleled detection of adversaries targeting Industrial Control Systems (ICS). The Dragos and McAfee integration is certified for release and provides complete visibility of IT and OT threats to simplify response workflows for defenders. The initial integration release allows the Dragos Platform to share notifications with the McAfee Enterprise Security Manager (SIEM technology).
"As customer demand increases for more effective ICS security, there is a requirement that platforms better integrate and use the larger, more comprehensive data available from both IT and OT environments. The integration between McAfee and the Dragos Platform leverages the proven knowledge and expertise of both companies in detecting and responding to threats," said Josh Carlson, Senior Business Development Manager, Dragos.
As a member of the McAfee Security Innovation Alliance™, Dragos plays a critical role in the program's mission to accelerate the development of interoperable security products and to simplify their integration within complex customer environments, bringing better value and protection against the growing threat landscape to joint customers. The Dragos - McAfee partnership addresses a rising industry need to shorten response times from security events and remediate compromised systems, leading to a simplified Threat Defense Lifecycle.
"A key goal behind the McAfee Security Innovation Alliance program is to accelerate the development of interoperable security products and simplify the integration of those products with complex customer environments," said Javed Hasan, Global Head of Enterprise Products Strategy and Alliances, McAfee. "We're thrilled to see Dragos leverage McAfee's investment in its security risk management platform and extend this value to Dragos customers."
The Dragos Platform integration with McAfee is available now. Learn more about the partnership at https://dragos.com/partners/mcafee.
About Dragos, Inc.
The Dragos mission is to safeguard civilization from those trying to disrupt the industrial infrastructure. The expert practitioners who founded Dragos were drawn to this mission through decades of experience in the U.S. Military and Intelligence Community going head-to-head with cyber attackers who threaten the world's industrial infrastructure. Our solutions combine advanced technologies for asset identification, threat detection, and response with the battle-honed insights of our team of industrial control systems (ICS) cybersecurity experts. We arm enterprises with the tools to identify and respond to threats before they become significant breaches. Dragos protects hundreds of organizations and provides the industrial control systems community with select free technology products, research, and thought leadership. Dragos is privately held and headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area. Visit dragos.com for more information or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.
