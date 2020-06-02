HANOVER, Md., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragos, Inc., provider of the Dragos Platform, the industry's most trusted industrial asset identification, threat detection and response technology, today announced the immediate availability of Dragos Platform 1.6. The enhancements incorporated into the new offering ensure that Dragos customers have access to advanced capabilities that enable them to stay ahead of sophisticated adversaries targeting industrial operations and critical infrastructure.
A 2019 SANS State of OT/ICS Cybersecurity survey with over 300 respondents representing security and other professionals working or active in enterprise IT or operational control systems, emphasized that the risk presented by adversary threats drives an organizations' approach to OT system security. In ranking specific OT/control systems compromise concerns, the survey found that the top threat category among respondents was devices and "things" (that cannot protect themselves) being added to the network, resulting in almost half of asset owners and operators prioritizing visibility into control systems as their top cybersecurity initiative for 2020.
To address this concern, Dragos Platform 1.6 provides customers with the industry's most detailed, in-depth visualization to help easily map ICS/OT assets and network communications, identify anomalous behaviors, and rapidly investigate and respond to threats. In addition, the Dragos Platform is the first ICS/OT cybersecurity technology to incorporate MITRE ATT&CK for ICS in its threat detections to provide customers a proactive, holistic view of the ICS/OT threat landscape, so they can better anticipate and counter adversary tactics and techniques. Dragos Platform 1.6 customers will also receive automatic monthly "Knowledge Pack" updates that deliver timely information on adversary intelligence, ICS/OT device data, threat analytics and investigation playbooks.
"The technology built into the Dragos platform has always been engineered by practitioners for practitioners," said Robert M. Lee, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Dragos, Inc. "With this latest evolution, we've armed customers with the advanced technical capabilities they need to anticipate threats, gain visibility across the industrial environment, and reduce risk, all in one, comprehensive package."
"We realize that gaining a more detailed understanding of our network environment corresponds directly with our capacity to preempt cyber threats, rapidly targeting them before they have a chance to present a risk to the continuity of our business and operations," said Jason Nations, Senior Manager of Enterprise Security at OG&E. "With the new environmental visibility and asset information technology in the Dragos Platform 1.6 combined with the ability to map threat detections using the MITRE ATT&CK for ICS framework, we know we have what we need to stay ahead of adversaries."
Dragos Platform 1.6 Key Enhancements (video overview link)
- Enriched ICS/OT asset inventory, discovery, and identification capabilities via expanded protocol, device, and vendor support
- Advanced detection of threat behaviors via alerts mapped to MITRE ATT&CK for ICS tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs)
- Streamlined usability and analyst workflow via improved case management tools, customizable rule creation, and context-rich notifications
- New virtual deployment options for Dragos Sitestore and Dragos Sensors
Dragos has a global mission: to safeguard civilization from those trying to disrupt the industrial infrastructure we depend on every day. The expert practitioners who founded Dragos were drawn to this mission through their decades of experience in the US Military and Intelligence Community going head-to-head with cyber attackers who threaten the world's industrial infrastructure. Our solutions combine advanced technologies for asset identification, threat detection, and response with the battle-honed insights of our elite team of industrial control systems (ICS) cybersecurity experts. We arm organizations with the tools to identify threats and respond to them before they become significant breaches. Dragos currently protects hundreds of organizations and provides the industrial control systems community with select technology products, research, and thought leadership. Dragos is privately held and headquartered in the Washington, DC area.
