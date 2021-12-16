NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dramatic Health, a leader in health video production for nearly two decades, has partnered with The COVID Campus Coalition, a social media campaign including over 40 universities that provides U.S. college students with accurate, timely information about existing and emerging COVID-19 vaccines. The goal of the coalition is to combat misconceptions surrounding COVID vaccines by providing students with weekly, digestible scientific summaries through a plethora of virtual and in-person platforms.
As a key member of Face2Face America, a group of healthcare communications and technology experts donating their time and skills to educate and empower people to make informed decisions regarding COVID-19 vaccination, Dramatic Health has partnered with COVID Campus Coalition student ambassadors to capture video of student testimonials at participating college campuses. These videos are focused on the overall impact of COVID-19 on college life, and importantly, why students have either chosen to get vaccinated or are vaccine hesitant.
On October 4, 2021, The COVID Campus Coalition hosted a Zoom event entitled The COVID Vax Chat with U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Murthy, an interactive conversation about COVID-19 vaccines.
"Events like the COVID Vax Chat with Surgeon General Dr. Murthy are critically important in our effort to continue educating college students about the importance of vaccination against COVID-19," stated Sean Moloney, CEO and co-founder of Dramatic Health. "According to the CDC, only 60% of people between the ages of 18 – 24 are fully vaccinated. This is concerning given the high concentration of students on college campuses across the U.S. and the continued community spread of COVID-19. We are honored to partner with the COVID Campus Coalition ambassadors to help achieve their goal of combating misconceptions surrounding COVID vaccines."
An archive of The COVID Vax Chat with Surgeon General Dr. Murthy is available below.
