CANTON, Mass., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Draper Knitting Company specializes in knitted high pile, jersey, double knits, napped fleece, single sided terry and nonwoven fabrics for fashion, performance, industrial and safety applications.
The Copley Consulting Group worked closely with Draper back in 2012 to implement Infor SyteLine ERP for their manufacturing company, located in Canton, MA.
Draper, having successfully run their business on Infor SyteLine for more than 10 years, decided to upgrade and move to Infor's CloudSuite Industrial (powered by SyteLine) multi-tenant cloud on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
"SyteLine has served us well and allowed us to provide exceptional service to our customers" stated Kristin Draper. "We wanted to take advantage of the latest release of SyteLine, and it seemed that moving to the cloud was the best option for us. Now we will always be on a current release without the need to upgrade again in the future".
By completing the upgrade to take advantage of Infor's latest technology, collaboration tools, robust features and security, the move to the cloud eliminates the need to maintain servers and perform backups/disaster recovery which greatly reduces operational costs.
"Our team was delighted to help Draper migrate to the cloud. The vision of the Draper team is to utilize technology to the best of their potential to decrease costs and continue to provide unmatched customer satisfaction" stated Holly Mason, Director of Sales at Copley. Holly added "This was a good move for them, and we are excited to continue our partnership, while helping them to continue utilizing all that the system is capable of".
About Draper
Draper Knitting is a 6th generation family run organization based in Canton, Massachusetts where it was incorporated in 1856. The Company's corporate headquarters house the corporate offices as well as a 120,000 square foot manufacturing facility in the heart of Massachusetts. This facility includes over 40 knitting machines that can knit an unlimited amount of fabric design options, CAD capabilities, our own dye house and extensive finishing capabilities.
About Copley
Copley Consulting Group, a division of The Judge Group, is a recognized leader in the strategy and implementation of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and business intelligence solutions in the United States. We pair small- to mid-size manufacturers and distributors with the foremost experts in software development and project management for the modernization and growth of organizations.
