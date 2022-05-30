Christine Albertelli, CFO and treasurer at Draper, has been named a CFO of the year in 2022 by the Boston Business Journal.
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Draper Chief Financial Officer Christine Albertelli has been named a CFO of the Year by the Boston Business Journal. This year's award recognizes chief financial officers and their teams who delivered the most outstanding performance for their Massachusetts companies.
As chief financial officer and treasurer at Draper, a nonprofit corporation and a pioneer of Massachusetts' innovation economy, Albertelli is responsible for all financial planning and analysis, asset stewardship, treasury, accounting, corporate controllership, compliance and capital acquisition and management activities of the corporation's $700 million in annual revenue and 1,750 employees.
Appointed as CFO in 2020, Albertelli has ensured Draper has remained financially strong while operating in an intensely competitive marketplace. Since assuming the CFO responsibilities, Albertelli has steered the company through some of the most challenging times in its history, playing a vital leadership role in solidifying Draper's financial strength and charting the company's future growth.
"Christine's expert stewardship of Draper's financial health over the past few years has allowed us to better support our customers, employees, research partners and the community," said Tara Clark, interim chief executive officer at Draper. "Her transformative leadership has been more important than ever as she has helped the corporation attract talented employees to the finance leadership team, formulated key insights into the organization's financial model and worked to drive improved results, while also being responsive to important business needs."
"I am honored to have been chosen as a CFO of the Year by the Boston Business Journal," Albertelli said. "This recognition is a testament to the outstanding work of everyone on the finance team at Draper to achieve the highest standards of performance and professionalism. As we continue to meet the nation's pressing needs for advanced technological solutions, I am motivated and privileged to support Draper's position as a leader in innovation for national defense."
Albertelli joined Draper in 2017 as principal director of finance before becoming the company's chief financial officer and treasurer.
Albertelli serves as one of six officers managing the day-to-day business for the corporation. She defines the vision and direction of the finance organization and provides insights to effectively allocate and use resources to maximize Draper's mission. Draper is a national company, with headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and seven regional offices.
Albertelli has a bachelor's degree in operations research from Columbia University's Fu Foundation School of Engineering and Applied Science and a master's degree in business administration from the MIT Sloan School of Management.
This year's awards program will be held Thursday, July 14. Ten chief financial officers will be honored in several categories. Albertelli will be recognized in the large nonprofit category.
Draper
At Draper, we believe exciting things happen when new capabilities are imagined and created. Whether formulating a concept and developing each component to achieve a field-ready prototype or combining existing technologies in new ways, Draper engineers apply multidisciplinary approaches that deliver new capabilities to customers. As a nonprofit engineering innovation company, Draper focuses on the design, development and deployment of advanced technological solutions for the world's most challenging and important problems. We provide engineering solutions directly to government, industry and academia; work on teams as prime contractor or subcontractor; and participate as a collaborator in consortia. We provide unbiased assessments of technology or systems designed or recommended by other organizations—custom designed, as well as commercial-off-the-shelf.
