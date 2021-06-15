CHICAGO, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dream Exchange is pleased to announce a new key member to their senior management team. Bruce Trask has come aboard as the Chief Technology Officer at the Dream Exchange. Having recently worked as a senior architect at the NASDAQ stock exchange and prior to that as CEO and CTO of MDE Systems, Bruce Trask brings over 30 years of key technical and managerial software experience including finance and market technology. He holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from Brown University.
The Dream Exchange will be opening the first black-owned stock exchange and the team has been hard at work bringing their vision for a more accessible capital market system to fruition during the past year. "Bruce will be a key team member in the development and electronic operations of this 21st century stock exchange." CEO and Founder of Dream Exchange, Joe Cecala said.
New Dream Exchange CTO, Bruce Trask, said, "The Dream Exchange levels the capital market playing field and adds opportunities previously unavailable to many. Small and medium sized businesses are not "small" and "medium" sized to the people who own and work at them. Rather, they are huge and are everything to them. As such, they deserve total access to the same capital market structure and dynamics that all companies have. The country needs to be re-bootstrapped, restarted and relaunched both economically and socially. The Dream Exchange enables this in a big way. I am excited to bring my technical expertise and experience to assist in making this dream a reality. The Dream Exchange is new. It is for everybody. It will function for everyone. It will provide the highest level of technical functionality, security and quality in its mission to bring affordable and accessible capital markets to everyone. In one of my first decisions as CTO, I am pleased to announce that Tellis Williams has joined our group in the role of Acting Chief Information Security Officer. Tellis is a world-renowned cybersecurity expert with vast experience in the financial services industry. His expertise is instrumental as we construct a state-of-the-art stock exchange platform."
With the addition of Mr. Trask's leadership, Dream Exchange is positioned to become a leader in the exchange marketplace. Mr. Cecala added, "We could not be more pleased to have a powerhouse team member like Bruce join us in our mission to bring capital market opportunities to all."
For more about Dream Exchange and to attend a live webinar with Founder Joe Cecala and Bruce Trask on Thursday June 17 at 3 pm ET, visit their website at https://dreamex.com.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dream-exchange-hires-former-nasdaq-architect-to-spearhead-its-next-phase-of-expansion-301312795.html
SOURCE Dream Exchange