FOLSOM, Calif. , July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dream Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The affiliation will ensure that Dream Real Estate, a relationship- and community-driven firm, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
Founder Cassandra Niklewski combines her passion for helping people with her competitive nature to provide a winning experience for her real estate clients. By maintaining the highest ethical standards, Niklewski has established herself as a leading agent. As a result, she has earned the Sacramento Association of Realtors® Masters Club designation for several consecutive years. She has also been featured in such publications as Luxury Home Magazine, which have profiled both her ambitious sales successes and high-end listings.
Niklewski and the Dream Real Estate team serve Folsom, El Dorado Hills, and the surrounding region. As the area becomes an attractive alternative to the Bay Area, an influx of clients is recognizing its potential. Whether clients are first-time buyers or move-up-ready, the Dream Real Estate team helps them open the door to their new luxury homes.
Partnering with Side will ensure Dream Real Estate remains at the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Dream Real Estate with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Dream Real Estate will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"For years, we've been passionate about delivering resourceful real estate solutions to families who dream about calling the Folsom and El Dorado Hills region home," said Niklewski. "We strive to deliver resourceful and future-forward services, which is why I am thrilled to partner with Side. In today's competitive marketplace, our clients need every edge they can get. From legal support to marketing to technology, Side handles the details so we can remain productive and keep our clients our sole concern."
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
Dream Real Estate represents the growing number of families who wish to carve out places of their own in Folsom, El Dorado Hills, and the surrounding areas. The team takes the stress out of the buying or selling process, turning it into a dream experience. Whether helping a first-time or move-up-ready buyer or seller, Dream Real Estate offers clients down-to-earth professionalism and local expertise. For more information, visit http://www.dreamnorcal.com.
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
