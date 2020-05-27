Expedia study highlights how to tap into the positive effects of vacation without leaving home
TORONTO, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Staying home has become the new norm as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. As stay-at-home orders begin to slowly ease around the world and across Canada, travel restrictions remain in place; though undoubtedly Canadians are dreaming about the opportunity to get away and explore again once safe to do so.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Expedia's annual survey on vacation habits revealed that vacation deprivation levels in Canada are on the rise with the largest negative impacts being felt by millennial parents (76%). And with parents taking on more than ever in recent months, the need for an escape has never been higher. Luckily, the study shows there are still opportunities to achieve that sense of 'vacation state of mind' right from the comfort of home.
Achieving a 'Vacation State of Mind'
According to the Vacation Deprivation study, Canadians agree that the benefits of taking a vacation include a sense of rejuvenation (92%), an opportunity to hit the reset button (91%), as well as a greater sense of positivity and patience for themselves and their colleagues (78%). Together these positive effects foster a psychological condition that could be described as a 'Vacation State of Mind'.
It's our 'vacation state of mind' that can live far beyond any trip itself, and it's through this latest report that the long-lasting impacts of a vacation are identified; in fact:
- 59% of Canadians said they like to surround themselves with pictures, mementos and souvenirs from their vacation;
- 64% of Canadians said they tap into vacation memories to make themselves feel more relaxed when they are feeling stressed at work; and
- 69% said they feel vacations bring back fond memories of their own childhood.
Get a 'Vacation Top-Up' from Home
Given the health and economic circumstances surrounding COVID-19, most people can only plan and dream about future trips until it's safe to travel. Travellers voted on the top ways they can curb that "I need a vacation" feeling with techniques to extend the vacation halo effect. Here is what are considered to be the most powerful "vacation top-ups" while Canadians wait for their next getaway:
- Talking to friends and family about a vacation/vacation memory (87%)
- Looking at photos and videos from your trip (84%)
- Sharing memories with those you've travelled with (84%)
- Wearing clothes (71%) you bought on vacation
- Using souvenirs, you bought on vacation (72%)
- Listening to music that reminds you of the vacation (65%)
- Starting to plan your next vacation (56%)
- Cooking the local cuisine (49%)
- Practicing meditation (40%)
Expedia wants to help people "travel from home"
More than ever before virtual experiences have become part of our day-to-day lives. Whether it's a national park, museum or live performance, Expedia's Things To Do From Home is a great option to keep Canadians feeling inspired about travel. Another way to escape is to listen to one of Expedia's Travel Playlists, which have all been generated based on local talent and characteristics from cities all across the globe.
About the 2019 Vacation Deprivation Survey
This study was conducted on behalf of Expedia by Northstar Research Partners, a global strategic research firm. The survey was conducted online from October 22 – November 15, 2019 on behalf of Expedia by Northstar Research Partners, a global strategic research firm. The survey was conducted online among 11,217 respondents across North and South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific using an amalgamated group of best-in-class panels.
