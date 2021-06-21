PHILADELPHIA, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DreamVu, the leader in omnidirectional 3D vision systems, has been selected as a 2021 RBR50 Robotics Innovation Award Honoree. RBR50 represents DreamVu's second major recognition this year by industry experts.
"When we founded DreamVu to bring innovation to the robotics space, I had a personal goal to make the RBR50," said Rajat Aggarwal, CEO & Co-Founder of DreamVu. "This acknowledgement represents the hard work and dedication of our entire team."
For over a dozen years, the RBR50 Robotics Innovation Awards (RBR50) have recognized and celebrated technology, business, and market innovations in the robotics, automation, and intelligent systems sectors, as well as the forward-thinking organizations worldwide that are responsible for them. "For the robotics sector, the role, importance, and impact of innovation has never been greater," said Dan Kara, vice president of robotics at WTWH Media. "With this year's RBR50 Robotics Innovation Awards, Robotics Business Review highlights those critical innovations, and the organizations responsible for them, that will spur the development of new robotics solutions and drive robotics adoption forward."
DreamVu's PAL & PAL Mini 360° stereo depth cameras were recognized for their contributions to the robotics space. When DreamVu's Vision Intelligence Software utilizes the data captured by these cameras, robots navigate more efficiently due to the unparalleled field-of-view and the contextual understanding generated by the AI. Obstacle detection from the ground to hanging objects is easily accomplished along with image-based localization as part of DreamVu's Visual Simultaneous Localization & Mapping (vSLAM) solution.
DreamVu is also being acknowledged by customers. "We're so happy to hear that our partner DreamVu was recognized with this honor," said Ajay Vishnu, CTO of Solaris Robots. "They are an invaluable partner in fulfilling our mission to bring innovative products to market at Solaris. We wish them all the best."
About WTWH Media
WTWH Media LLC is an integrated media company serving engineering, business, and investment professionals through more than 50 Websites, five print publications, and many other technical and industry events. The "WTWH Network" includes The Robot Report, Collaborative Robotics Trends, Mobile Robot Guide and Robotics Business Review, online technical, business, and investment news and information portals focused on robotics and intelligent systems. WTWH Media also produces leading in-person robotics conferences, including the Robotics Summit & Expo, RoboBusiness, the Healthcare Robotics Engineering Forum, and the RoboBusiness Direct online webinar program.
About DreamVu
DreamVu is the leader in omnidirectional 3D vision systems. With camera-based systems that leverage patented optics and imaging software to reduce system costs and deliver an unparalleled field of view, DreamVu is pioneering the next generation of visual intelligence. By empowering customers to innovate with low power, low latency single stream video, DreamVu is transforming the way machines and humans see the world.
