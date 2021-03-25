PHOENIX, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drivably, the most hassle-free way for consumers to sell their used cars, says it now offers Bitcoin services for private party sellers who prefer this payment method. The company says this is just one more way it makes the car selling process easiest for people who want to sell their depreciating car and collect in appreciating currency, right from the convenience of their driveway.
Drivably, which received an investment from Porsche Ventures late last year, enables consumers to upload information about their vehicle where dealers compete to buy it in a real-time auction. The company assigns a live Auto Buddy to help sellers throughout the entire process. With Drivably's new Bitcoin payment method, funds are deposited directly to a customer's digital wallet when their car is sold.
The company says it has already completed several cryptocurrency transactions because of consumer demand and forecasts a 22% increase in Bitcoin activity over the next 12 months.
"If you've ever traded in or sold your car, you know how hard the process can be by relying on guidebooks to find out what it's worth," said Tyler Hall, founder and CEO of Drivably. "With our service, you simply enter your vehicle's information and dealers bid to buy it. We connect you directly with dealers who really want and need your particular vehicle, and are willing to pay more for it. And now, we'll pay you in Bitcoin if you prefer. It's that simple."
Hall says that demand for Drivably's services have increased exponentially in the wake of the pandemic for consumers who want a simple and safe alternative to sell their vehicles, and for dealers who urgently need to acquire private party inventory in a challenging market.
"Lack of inventory is a huge issue for dealers right now and this problem isn't going away anytime soon," said Hall. "Consumers love our platform because it's hassle-free. Dealers love it because it connects them with private sellers who have the vehicles they want and need for their lots."
Drivably identifies private party sellers, engages with them and puts the right offer on vehicles. Sellers are funneled directly and exclusively to a participating Drivably dealership. The company also integrates comprehensive analytics from all major industry data partners, combined with historical transaction data, to help businesses identify the cars they should buy, at what prices, and from which markets to streamline their operations and increase profitability.
About Drivably
Drivably is a breakthrough private party vehicle acquisition company that uses AI and advanced analytics to connect dealers directly to consumers who are interested in selling their vehicles. Drivably also integrates deep market knowledge from all major automotive industry data providers to help dealers identify exactly which cars they should buy, at what prices, and from which markets. Visit http://www.drivably.com for more information.
