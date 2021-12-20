HOUSTON, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Management Controls, Inc. (MCi), the global leader in contractor spend management, continues to innovate with the launch of their Enterprise Benchmarking offering that enables customers to compare key contractor performance metrics across all enterprise locations. The intelligent platform automatically gathers and standardizes key TRACK Platform KPIs to highlight best practices, uncovering Commercial, Operational, and Business Process value opportunities.
MCi's TRACK Platform provides business owners with a comprehensive automated software solution for managing contractor labor, equipment, and materials costs across their enterprise, with a proven delivery of 5% to 15% reduction in contractor costs. For over 30 years, companies across a broad range of industries including, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Pulp & Paper, Power Generation, Chemicals, Construction, and Manufacturing have relied on the TRACK Platform to automate contract compliance, eliminate invoice disputes, and prevent erroneous billing. Now, with the addition of Enterprise Benchmarking, companies are driving contractor management excellence across their entire portfolio of sites.
Enterprise Benchmarking enables customers to understand the performance of contractors holistically throughout their enterprise with powerful analytics including Premium Time Hours & Costs, Off-Contract Charges & Cost Impacts, and Procure-to-Pay (P2P) Cycle times. The interactive benchmarking offering enables customers to see the strategic level of a KPI for all sites and then drill-down into individual contractor trends across sites to identify the root cause of under or over performance. The Enterprise Benchmarking offering is now available to customers utilizing the TRACK Platform with Insights-as-a-Service analytics experts to coach you through the journey.
"Enterprise Benchmarking is a huge leap forward for organizations seeking portfolio-wide standardization and performance improvements with their contracted workforce. Gone are the days of inconsistent contractor management practices across your sites." – MCi President, Ken Naughton
This service is truly plug-and-play. No templates, no data gathering, and no interviews are required to get your enterprise up and running. Enterprise Benchmarking delivers full transparency of common KPIs from each location based on 6+ months of your detailed TRACK data. With Enterprise Benchmarking, TRACK sites can instantly collaborate on improvement plans and monitor the impact of improvements as the KPIs are automatically updated.
MCi is hosting a webinar to showcase their Enterprise Benchmarking offering on January 12, 2022 at 11:00am-12:00pm CST. If you are interested in learning more, you can register for the webinar today by clicking here.
About Management Controls Inc.
MCi's mission is to bring owners and their contractors together to solve business problems and create value. MCi's TRACK® Platform helps companies obtain better visibility, control, and productivity from their contract workforce by automating contract compliance, as well as providing a holistic view across their entire labor, equipment and materials spend. TRACK's real-time data can be proactively applied to optimize performance and safety for routine maintenance, turnarounds, capital projects, and operations. With the powerful addition of MCI's Insights-as-a-Service and its managed service offering TRACK-as-a-Service (TaaS), companies can leverage MCi's 30+ years of experience to get even more out of TRACK, as well as identify opportunities to improve site productivity overall.
