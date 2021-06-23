NORCROSS, Ga., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Driven Technologies, providers of SOC-as-a-Service (SaaS) software for security, networks, compliance, and risk, today announced that it has successfully completed SOC 2 Type 1 Service Organization Controls (SOC) examination for its Data Migration Services in accordance with attestation standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). The examination affirms Driven Technologies' long-standing commitment to data security practices and its customers.
"Achieving a SOC 2 report of our security controls represents a strong commitment to our customers and business partners, and our ongoing dedication to being an industry leader in security and compliance," said Jeff Ridge, VP Security & Risk.
Driven Technologies selected 360 Advanced, Inc. to perform the demanding third-party examination and was audited against the AICPA Trust Services Criteria for Security, Availability, and Confidentiality. The examination provided assurance about the suitability of the design of the company's controls in their description, to meet the selected trust services criteria, at a point-in-time.
About Driven Technologies
Driven Technologies is helping businesses build technology solutions to move successfully into a more digital and automated world. From MDR to Risk & Compliance, their customized security solutions enable organizations to move into the future confident that they are protected from existing and future threats to their data environments. For more information visit the company's web site at http://www.DrivenTechnologies.com.
About 360 Advanced
360 Advanced is "Making Better Businesses" through their national Cybersecurity and Compliance offerings. Services provided include SOC 1, SOC 2, SOC 3, SOC for Cybersecurity, CSA STAR, HIPAA/HITECH, ISO 27001, CMMC, PCI-DSS, HITRUST CSF, Microsoft SSPA Attestation, Penetration Testing, GDPR, CCPA and more. In certain states, 360 Advanced may operate under the name of Hiestand, Brand, Loughran, P.A. to meet State Board of Accountancy requirements. To learn more about 360 Advanced, visit http://www.360advanced.com.
