Brands now have the most robust, 360-degree real-time audience view to more effectively and efficiently engage with their customers.
TOWSON, Md., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DrivenIQ, the experts in ad data and data technologies, has launched the DrivenIQ Identity Graph. Identity Graph organizes, connects and analyzes online and offline data for more than 4 billion customer records identifying 230 million U.S. households. With this technology, brands now have the most robust, 360-degree real-time audience view to more effectively and efficiently engage with InReachTM consumers.
The DrivenIQ Identity Graph is built with deterministic models to create a unique, persistent identifier for each customer. This means knowing who, what, how, where and why consumers purchase a particular product or service, whether they're offline/in-store or making an online purchase across multiple devices, browsers and applications.
"DrivenIQ's Cross-Device Identity Graph gives businesses a totally unique and unparalleled way to solve marketing challenges to better engage with their audience," said Albert Thompson, founder and CEO of DrivenIQ. "Brands can now target InReach™ consumers, or those who are below the ready-to-buy phase and above the ready-to-reveal stage. Research-driven consumers have emerged post-COVID, which now presents marketers with unique and exciting opportunities to drive sales and improve the customer path to purchase."
Thompson says DrivenIQ's ID Graph works in tandem with the company's audience site identification 'tag technology' called VisitIQ™. Both solutions are overlaid with more than 500 different data points, including demographic, psychographic, ethnicity, affluence and contextual buying intent behaviors to identify online and offline buyers.
DrivenIQ also offers geo-location, spot-on-earth Pii technology that enables out-of-home, real-audience identification capabilities to target locations and places that intenders have recently engaged or visited. This allows brands the ability to target consumers with precision geographic location technology and to close the loop on conversion sales attribution and ROI.
Thompson says DrivenIQ's ID Resolution Graph empowers marketers to:
- Understand the identifiers and signals that correlate with individual customers
- Connect online and offline 1st-party data with third-party insights to truly know their audiences
- Engage new and existing audiences, segment audiences, or reach current and past website visitors
- Gain a consistent and persistent 360-view of customers across channels and devices
- Build flexible data models including propensity, regression and data appending
- Drive deeper customer engagement
The end results are the ability for businesses to 1) reach their ideal customers more efficiently 2) hyper-target their messaging to drive conversions and 3) create the most personalized and simplified customer marketing experiences possible.
"We launched Identity Graph to become the first data as a service provider to fuel real-time audience capture and to offer businesses and marketers true, people-based marketing solutions," said Thompson.
DrivenIQ is a data-driven intelligence technology firm. Late last year, Capstone Technologies Group, Inc (OTC: CATG), a company that acquires, operates and organically develops disruptive technologies, acquired an initial minority interest in DrivenIQ and has invested additional capital to further accelerate the company's growth.
Contact DrivenIQ at info@driveniq.com for more information about DrivenIQ's Identity Graph.
About DrivenIQ
DrivenIQ is an omni-data ad tech company and Audience Experience Platform (AXP) that specializes in zero party and 1st-party data to help businesses best advertise to their ideal customers. The company offers a variety of services, including website traffic analytics, geo-zoning technologies, text message marketing, social media solutions, VisitIQ™, a caller ID solution for websites, DrivenIQ Identity Graph and DriveBidTM, a live vehicle trade-in marketplace. Founded by Albert Thompson, a digital advertising expert and former car dealer, DrivenIQ is known for its automotive industry data solutions, although it helps small, medium, and large businesses across various industries. Visit http://www.driveniq.com and http://www.drivebid.com for more information.
Media Contact
Jennifer Lange, DrivenIQ, 1 9494603408, jlange@getsplashmedia.com
SOURCE DrivenIQ