LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OSToto, the world's leading driver updater provider, today announces the release of Driver Talent 7.1.28.108. The Referral Hunt Campaign will be officially launched in this new version, aiming for rewarding loyal users with licenses and encouraging potential users with coupons. Additionally, game components detection along with repairing tools are available now to better users' PC-gaming experience.
The Referral Hunt Campaign for Driver Talent
According to OSToto, positive reviews from users have contributed a lot to the promotion of Driver Talent. Inspired by all the kindness and recognition, the team is going to launch the Referral Hunt Campaign to encourage users to share this best driver update tool.
For inviters, a free 7-day license key will be delivered soon if 2 friends were invited to try Driver Talent and place orders. Those who complete the task of 5 referrals can win the ultimate prize, a lifetime license for 1 PC. For invitees, an invitation code enables them to get an individual coupon of 20% discount. In this way, new referrals have pleasant access to enjoy lifetime driver services from Driver Talent Pro.
"With the spread of COVID-19, Driver Talent has solved massive driver issues occurring on PCs for remote work these days. Therefore, we sincerely invite you to refer your friends in need and save their money. Leave all issues to us and start a win-win round," said Olivia Lewis, Product Director of Driver Talent.
About Driver Talent
As a professional driver update utility for Windows, Driver talent has served millions of users each year to fix driver issues and keep PCs in peak. Through a quick scanning, it will present a clear overview of PC's driver status and best solutions. After all corrupted drivers are precisely detected, the powerful driver database allows users to fix them automatically by downloading and installing the best-matched drivers in minutes.
Here are major improvements in the new version Driver Talent 7.1.28.108, including:
- Added Game Repair in Tools Section to address game issues, such as black borders, game crash, missing components, and abnormal display.
- Added game components detection in the scan plan.
- Added an entrance to the Referral Hunt Campaign.
- Updated our driver database and fixed some bugs.
There is a free version for users to troubleshoot the wrong drivers and install them one by one manually. In the Pro version, users can explore more powerful functions such as one-click updates, pre-downloads, backup and restoration, and audio repairing tools.
As for PCs without an internet connection, Driver Talent for Network Card is a specialized resort for users to fix wireless or wired drivers offline. It can download network drivers from its in-built driver library and install the drivers in the process of installing Driver Talent for Network Card executable file.
About OSToto Co., Ltd.
OSToto Co., Ltd., formerly called DriveTheLife Inc., is the leading high-tech software provider that commits itself to develop powerful and user-loving software, including but not limited to Driver Talent, Driver Talent for Network Card, and ExplorerMax. Over the years of development, OSToto Co., Ltd. is now favored by a majority of users and becomes quite popular all over the world.
