INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DriverReach, the leading Recruiting and Retention Management software for the trucking industry, announced today significant growth over the first half of 2021 as it pertains to customers, employees and revenue.
The significant growth DriverReach is experiencing is attributed to the ongoing success its customers are realizing from the company's services, as well as the introduction of several new product features. Between January and June 2021, DriverReach experienced 41% growth in its customer base leading to a rise in monthly revenue of 81%, and year over year growth in excess of 100%. As a result, the company has expanded its team of full-time employees by 31% and has added full-time contractors for sales outreach, development, onboarding, and data tasks.
New features to the company's recruiting and retention management platform include:
An enhanced E-Doc solution that integrates seamlessly into the recruiting management platform to give companies the ability to turn hiring and onboarding paperwork into electronic documents and forms that can easily be sent to and signed by applicants on mobile devices.
MagicLinks provides secure one-click access, allowing a driver to view his or her DOT application and submit it for employment at multiple companies without being required to enter log-in information repeatedly. The technology also provides driver peace of mind that personal application data is secure, and that they're in control of access privileges.
Advanced API capabilities to support improved integrations with drug and alcohol screening services. Several strategic DriverReach partners are working to implement the new functionality in the coming months.
Increased permissions control for custom application or applicant profile questions to allow customers to limit access to sensitive data.
"The growth DriverReach has experienced so far this year is incredibly exciting – not only to our internal team, but to our customers and partners alike," commented Sam Bloomquist, COO and CTO, DriverReach. "We've experienced significant scale across every aspect of the business, including the number of customers served, new platform features and capabilities, and revenue and internal team growth. The demand for powerful and intuitive recruiting and retention technology for the transportation industry has never been greater, due in large part to the ongoing driver shortage. We remain laser-focused on our commitment to deliver the best solutions to the industry."
DriverReach's modern recruiting and compliance management system provides a better applicant experience and dramatically improves speed-to-hire. A mobile-friendly DOT application feeds directly into a full-service ATS with email and text functionality, streamlining the process of qualifying drivers so companies can Hire. Better. Faster.
As an American Trucking Association Corporate Partner, DriverReach is dedicated to improving the hiring process for drivers and carriers alike. Listen to or watch the Taking the Hire Road podcast, hosted by Jeremy Reymer and in collaboration with FreightWaves, for timely conversations with industry experts. For more information, or to request a test drive, visit driverreach.com.
