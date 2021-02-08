SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DriveStrike, a SaaS security solution, has been named Best Compliance Management System of 2021 by Digital.com. DriveStrike was ranked among the most reliable solutions for compliance, policy creation, risk monitoring, issue resolution, auditing, and reporting capabilities.
In an increasingly digital age, it is essential for businesses to trust the services they use to secure their data. Good privacy practices—or lack thereof—can mean the difference between distinction and disgrace. Compliance with laws and regulations is critical to success, so businesses must find the right compliance solution to meet the needs of their clients and operations.
Digital.com, a leading independent review website, evaluates online tools, products, and services to help small businesses. The Digital.com research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of more than 70 solutions, and compiled a list of the top compliance management systems. This is the third time DriveStrike has been featured on Digital.com. View DriveStrike's review and other solutions at https://digital.com/compliance-management-systems/.
DriveStrike provides enterprise-level security features for businesses, helping them protect their devices and data with guaranteed privacy compliance. Digital.com noted that DriveStrike aims "to provide smaller businesses with the same level of hardware and data protection that large companies experience." Indeed, DriveStrike is fully dedicated to the security and privacy of data in all kinds of organizations. The solution is affordable and scalable, providing premium quality security and compliance for small and large businesses alike.
Remote Wipe, Lock, Encryption, and Geo-location are DriveStrike's main features, delivering a resilient defense against data breaches and unauthorized access. With these robust features and guaranteed compliance with HIPAA, SOX, GDPR, and DoD, DriveStrike provides businesses with the best device and data protection.
ABOUT DRIVESTRIKE
DriveStrike is a security solution that enables businesses to protect devices and data. With Remote Wipe, Lock, Geo-location and other security and management features, device administrators can keep confidential data out of the wrong hands. DriveStrike was created by Spearstone in 2018, and now protects sensitive data on devices around the globe for thousands of companies and government agencies. Learn more about how DriveStrike can help your organization at https://drivestrike.com/.
ABOUT DIGITAL.COM
Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects Twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and is formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.
Media Contact
Dale Goddard, Spearstone Management, LLC, +1 (406) 333-1345, info@drivestrike.com
Dale Goddard, Spearstone, LLC, (877) 519-0010, sales@spearstone.com
SOURCE DriveStrike