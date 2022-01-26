SYDNEY, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DroneShield (ASX:DRO), an Australian/US global leader in Artificial Intelligence based platforms for protection against advanced threats such as drones and autonomous systems, has today announced an enhancement of their AI engine through the release of updated RF Detection devices. The instruments improved include the RfPatrolTM, RfOneTM and DroneSentry-XTM drone detection and tracking platforms.
DroneShield capabilities are used to protect Military, Government, Law Enforcement, Critical Infrastructure, Commercial and VIPs throughout the world. Key products such as the DroneGun TacticalTM, RfPatrolTM, DroneGun MKIIITM, DroneSentry-XTM, RfOne MKIITM and software like DroneSentry-C2TM are used to detect and eliminate unmanned threats.
Key aspects of the firmware update include the following:
Seamless Integration: Introduction of Cursor-on-Target message output, allowing sensors to seamlessly integrate into the major platforms such as ATAK (Android Team Awareness Kit)
Increased Detection Speed: A 30% detection speed improvement. This means the time between initial detection scan and alerting is dramatically reduced.
Improved AI-Model: The AI model has been trained specifically for weaker or obstructed signals, greatly increasing the detection range performance of all devices.
Elevated Frequency Range: An additional frequency band is now fully operational, supporting a number of key protocol detectors specific to this band.
"As we've seen in recent events, the use of drones and UAS escalates and increases destruction in situations of high tension- with no barrier of distance," stated Oleg Vornik, DroneShield CEO. "Detection is even more vital than before."
The updates will be rolling out across DroneShield devices globally in the next week, with heightened urgency given recent uptick in drone strikes in the Middle East and elsewhere. The technology upgrade is validated by deployments with the US Air Force and Australian Army.
About DroneShield
DroneShield (ASX:DRO) provides Artificial Intelligence based platforms for protection against advanced threats such as drones and autonomous systems. We offer customers bespoke counterdrone (or counter-UAS) and electronic warfare solutions and off-the-shelf products designed to suit a variety of terrestrial, maritime or airborne platforms. Our customers include military, intelligence community, Government, law enforcement, critical infrastructure, and airports globally.
