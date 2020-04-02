DroneUp Acquires AeroVista Innovations

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DroneUp, LLC, an end-to-end drone pilot service provider for aerial data collection, is pleased to announce that it has acquired AeroVista Innovations, LLC (AVI) to provide full-service drone training to private and public sector organizations. DroneUp has acquired AVI's assets, employees, and customer contracts, and will transition merged business operations into the DroneUp brand as The DroneUp Training Academy.
AeroVista Innovations, founded in 2016, provides training, in-house drone program implementation, and FAA regulatory compliance consultation that aid public agencies and corporations in their drone training, consulting, and sourcing projects. Its collaboration with UAS industry leaders provides a market-leading proposition and ensures complete drone solution programs that minimize risk and maximize safety and results.
Brendan Stewart, President of AeroVista Innovations, stated "We are thrilled to integrate our operations into DroneUp's global business model and combine our industry knowledge to accelerate turn-key solutions for drone program adoption with both public sector and enterprise organizations. AVI's value is rooted in consulting, integrating, and training in-house operations for sectors such as emergency management and law enforcement, offering DroneUp the ability to further serve these markets through its NASPO ValuePoint Multi-State Contract."
Since its inception in 2016, DroneUp's service and business contributions have evolved to meet the demand of dynamic and maturing markets. The DroneUp Training Academy will continue to be led by both Brenden Stewart, Training Director, and Melanie Harris, Sales Director, furthering momentum to offer training and equipment purchases implementing one-stop drone solutions.
"DroneUp is looking forward to the expansion through this acquisition. Bringing AVI into DroneUp allows us to extend our capabilities to create valuable solutions for our customers. We have an exceptional network of pilots and an experienced team of leaders," stated Tom Walker, Founder & CEO of DroneUp. "Our training division allows us to enhance the skills of our pilots who fly complex missions for our customers and to assist our clients in problem-solving internal and off-site issues impacting safe and complete drone solutions."
For more information on AeroVista Innovations please visit droneup.com.
About DroneUp
Founded by Tom Walker in 2016, DroneUp provides complete drone solution services that include Part 107 pilots, aerial data collection, training, program integration, and equipment sales to commercial industries and public sector organizations. DroneUp operates globally with more than 10,000 certified drone pilots. DroneUp is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and a SWaM or Small, Women-owned, and Minority-owned Business certified as a small business by the Commonwealth of Virginia. For more information: droneup.com.
Media Contact
Amy Wiegand
757-657-4886