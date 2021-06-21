SAN JOSE, Calif., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dropsuite, a leading cloud data backup and archiving platform, announced today that their data backup and archiving solutions are now available for Google Workspace. Google applications protected by Dropsuite include Gmail and now Shared Drive, My Drive, Contacts, Calendars, and Tasks.
Google Workspace is included in Dropsuite's Email Backup and Email Archive products. This gives Dropsuite's partners an industry-leading option for their customers. "We continuously look for ways to help our partners meet the evolving needs of their customers. We see the investment and growth Google is making in Workspace, and we are excited to add them to our list of options for backup and archiving," said Ridley Ruth, Dropsuite's Chief Operating Officer. Google Workspace users will be able to automatically safeguard their data in the cloud and restore any lost or deleted data on demand.
Google Workspace was released in October 2020 as a rebranding of G Suite. "As we've evolved G Suite into a more integrated experience across our communication and collaboration tools, we've rebranded to Google Workspace to more accurately represent the product vision", stated Google (https://workspace.google.com/). In April 2020, Google reported 6 million paying G Suite businesses.
Google Drive files and emails are automatically deleted from Trash or Spam folders after 30 days and admins only have 25 days to restore items deleted from a user's Trash. Because of these limitations, Google recommends a third-party backup.
Additionally, Google Workspace users are susceptible to data loss from accidental deletion, rogue employees, and ransomware. According to Harvard Business Review, ransomware attacks are up 150% in 2020 and growing even faster in 2021 (https://hbr.org/2021/05/ransomware-attacks-are-spiking-is-your-company-prepared).
More information on Dropsuite's Google Workspace solution can be found at https://dropsuite.com/solutions/google-workspace-backup.
