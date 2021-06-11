SAN JOSE, Calif., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dropsuite is pleased to announce that it has been ranked number one in the 2021 Email Backup Solutions Data Quadrant report from SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and consulting firm Info-Tech Research Group. This marks the second year in a row that Dropsuite has earned this honor.
The SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Report is based on feedback from IT and business professional product users. Dropsuite received a composite score of 9.3/10, which is the average score of the following four categories: Vendor Capabilities, Product Features, Emotional Footprint, and Likeliness to Recommend. In addition to the highest composite score, Dropsuite came in first place in Likeliness to Recommend at 97% and Plan to Renew at a perfect 100%.
"We are honored to be voted first in the Email Backup Solutions Data Quadrant report for the second year in a row. We believe this is a testament of our partner-collaboration approach, as we always strive to ensure our product features meet our partner's needs. We are very thankful for partners' participation," said Ridley Ruth, COO of Dropsuite.
In the Vendor Capability category, Dropsuite ranked first in eight of the 11 competencies, including:
- Business Value Created
- Product strategy and rate of improvement
- Ease of Implementation
- Ease of Data Integration
In the Product Feature category, Dropsuite ranked first in seven of the 11 competencies, including:
- Granular Restore
- Compliance
- Security
Additionally, Dropsuite scored high in the Emotional Footprint category, which represents the emotional sentiment held by users of the software based on their experience with the vendor:
- +97 net Emotional Footprint
- 100% positive sentiments with the Sales Team, Client Services Team, Technical Product Specialists, and Leadership Team.
For more details and the full report, download it for free here: http://bit.ly/SREmailBUQuadrant2021
About Dropsuite
Dropsuite is a cloud software platform enabling businesses and organizations globally to easily backup, recover and protect their important business information. Dropsuite's commitment to advanced, secure, and scalable cloud technologies keeps us at the forefront of the industry and makes us the choice of leading IT Administrators and Service Providers globally. https://dropsuite.com
About SoftwareReviews
SoftwareReviews is a leading source of expertise and insight into the enterprise software landscape and client-vendor relationships. Our comprehensive reviews provide the most accurate and detailed view of a complicated and ever-changing market, which enables you to make better technology purchasing decisions. Our data comes from real end-users who use the software day in and day out and technology professionals who have worked with it intimately through procurement, implementation, and maintenance. https://www.softwarereviews.com/
