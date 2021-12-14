ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DrOwl, a secure, HIPAA-compliant platform built on patented technology, is proud to announce today that it is connected to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to better serve the military community by giving service members and veterans free access to their VA medical records. This access empowers them to understand their health, which can lead to better care decisions.
DrOwl leverages the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning to make health records both accessible and understandable to veterans, their families, and care teams. Providing access to medical records is one of the many ways that the Department of Veterans Affairs is working to support members and help improve their care.
Members can now connect to the VA, Medicare, and thousands of other medical providers to access their medical history. Records are accessible and shareable on-demand with providers, caregivers, and family members. DrOwl's technology utilizes AI and machine learning to create a personalized Patient Portal, including physician-curated research. This searchable Patient Portal is tailored to each patients' specific conditions in easy-to-understand language.
"Setting up DrOwl was easy, as was establishing the connection with the VA," said Tim Quinn, a Navy veteran from Louisiana who served in Iraq. "The DrOwl app brought in a very large amount of information and with the personal search engine, I am able to better understand my health. I highly recommend this app for any service members who want to know what their records say about them."
Some studies have found that up to 70% of medical records can contain inaccurate information. Mistakes can lead to incorrect diagnoses, and treatments, which can be potentially harmful to one's health. Providers use an individual's medical history as the foundation to make an accurate diagnosis and treatment plan. The DrOwl platform gives patients the ability to better understand their health records, while simultaneously identifying any potential errors that can be discussed with their healthcare providers.
"We are thrilled to be working with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs," said Arvind Raichur, CEO, and Co-Founder, DrOwl. "Healthcare is personal. No one knows someone's health history better than the patient themself. By offering veterans and their families a better way to manage their healthcare needs, we are not only giving back to them, but also supporting them when it matters most," said Raichur.
All VA members can personally download their health records for free, and better understand their contents, which helps improve the quality and continuity of their care. By combining health records from multiple sources and creating one health record, DrOwl offers patients and providers a more complete view of their personal medical records. For more information about DrOwl, please visit DrOwl.com/military.
DrOwl is a HIPAA-compliant, secure platform used by both patients and providers to empower a better understanding of their health. Healthcare records belong to the patient. Users can download the DrOwl app and access their medical records for free on the app stores. Connect to the VA, Medicare, and thousands of other medical providers to receive an accessible, searchable Patient Portal, where patients can combine health records from different sources into one easy-to-understand resource. Share everything on-demand with caregivers, providers, and family members as needed. One health record, infinite uses.
