NEWPORT NEWS, Va., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drucker + Falk (DF), one of the nation's most prominent multifamily management companies, took "spring cleaning" to a whole different level this year. A part of their long-standing positive work culture and investment in the communities they serve, DF has always prioritized philanthropic initiatives both as a corporate organization as well as through the individual efforts of their team members nationwide each year. Their "Day of Giving," where the company provides a paid annual volunteer day to each and every one of their employees to donate time to the organization of their choice, has been well received and taken advantage of by team members for several years. Projects in the past have been vast, including cleaning up neighborhoods and nature trails; volunteering with youth programs and local food banks; spending time at schools and healthcare facilities; and partnering with larger nonprofit organizations such as Samaritan House, The Special Olympics, Transitions Family Violence Services, and Safe Harbor.
This year, many DF employees chose to use their day of giving back to join Keep America Beautiful's (KAB) Great American Cleanup, their highly praised annual spring-cleaning movement, and #DoBeautifulThings initiative. KAB and their cleanup event promotes the shared responsibility that we, as humans, have to build and maintain clean, green, and beautiful spaces. The initiative challenges people and businesses to dedicate their time to beautification efforts throughout the spring each year and this year concluded at the end of June. Through collective impact in localities across America, participants worked together to ensure that everyone in America lives in a beautiful community.
Nearly 80 employees representing 15 DF apartment communities, several regional offices, and the corporate headquarters participated in keeping America beautiful this year. While some volunteers chose to beautify the apartment communities in which they work, others volunteered in their surrounding community, cleaning parks and beaches, clearing roadside debris, painting, cleaning community gardens, and collecting more than 100 bags of trash.
"We are so proud of the work our teams do not only in our apartment community but in the local community as a whole. The projects the Drucker + Falk teams completed not only improve the lives of people in our communities and 'keep America beautiful,' but also show how important giving back, team building, and connecting with the communities in which we do business is to our employees," said Tarra Secrest, Director of Marketing and Property Development at Drucker + Falk.
DF Managing Director, Wendy Drucker, says, "Working alongside our fantastic onsite team members accounted for one of the most fun and rewarding days in recent memory. Our employees continue to dedicate their time and effort throughout these campaigns, and I am truly blown away by their generosity. Giving back is important to us at DF, and we plan to continue participating in these initiatives."
Founded in 1938, Drucker + Falk is a full service real estate and investment firm managing a diverse portfolio of more than 40,000 apartment homes and approximately 3,000,000 square feet of office, retail and industrial space in nine states.
