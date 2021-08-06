TORONTO, August 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drug discovery and development pipelines have been greatly impacted by COVID — some more than others. Technology innovation, remote workforces, decentralized clinical trials and faster drug approval (think of COVID vaccines) have all been on the rise. All the while adhering to rigid regulatory frameworks and maintaining good data management practices.
This certainly makes for a very competitive biotech funding space. We are expected to have more IPOs in 2021 than the record-setting 81 in 2020, which begs the question: what is in store for drug discovery in the next ten years?
Register for this live webinar happening on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 1pm EDT (10am PDT) to hear John Keilty, Venture Partner from Third Rock Ventures; and Alok Tayi, PhD, VP of Life Sciences at Egnyte discuss the recent biotechnology trends. They will provide insights and real-world actions that can be taken now to keep pace.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Drug Development in a Post-COVID Era.
