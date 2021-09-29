BOSTON, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drumroll Health, a digital health company applying AI to simplify how organizations discover new insights from survey data, announced today the appointment of Pablo Graiver as new Chief Executive Officer of the company.
Mr Graiver, visionary founder and former CEO of pioneering trial-matching company Antidote, brings an unparalleled wealth of experience and successful track record designing and scaling innovative technology solutions used every day by patients, researchers, and biopharma companies alike. "Drumroll Health is tapping into a very real and pressing need, making it easier and faster to translate survey data into clear, meaningful insights," said Pablo Graiver. "It's really exciting to be working on products that can so directly impact patients' experiences and outcomes."
Besides Antidote, Mr Graiver held senior positions at world-class technology companies such as IQVIA (NYSE: IQV), KAYAK (acq. by Priceline), and Kelkoo (acq. by Yahoo!), among others. He is also an active advisor to healthtech companies and investment groups, as well as a frequent speaker at global industry events. "Pablo is exactly the type of leader Drumroll Health was looking for," said Harry Glorikian, General Partner at Scientia Ventures and ex Interim CEO at Drumroll Health. "His deep market knowledge, relentless drive, and direct operational experience in technology startups have made an immediate impact inside the business and with our clients and partners. We are thrilled to have him on board and excited about the journey ahead."
In addition to Mr Graiver, the company announced today that Paul Bleicher, MD PhD, and Ritesh Patel have joined the Board of Advisors.
Dr Bleicher is a leading expert in data and analytics in the health industry. He was the founder and CEO at Phase Forward (acq. by Oracle), CMO at Humedica, CEO at Optum Labs, and currently serves as Executive Partner at Ardan Equity, among other roles. Mr Patel is a renowned digital health evangelist and digital marketing leader. He is a Senior Partner, Global Digital Health at FINN Partners. Ritesh has a long tenure in healthcare, previously working as Ogilvy's Chief Digital Officer and has also held other senior positions at companies like Inventiv Health, Chandler Cicco and Euro RSCG.
"There's still a lot of friction involved in extracting meaningful insights from user surveys, typically requiring the use of complex tools and weeks of coordination with data analysts and engineers," said Dr Bleicher. "I am excited to contribute to Drumroll Health's mission to unlock the true value hidden in these surveys through the use of AI and product design." These signings, in addition to existing advisors Craig Lipset and Jennifer Levin Carter, MD, MPH, will play a pivotal role in shaping Drumroll Health's strategy and confirm the positive momentum the business is experiencing.
About Drumroll Health
Drumroll Health is a leader in digital services supporting the Life Sciences industry. Rapid advances in digital technology and strong regulatory support create a historic opportunity for Drumroll Health to catalyze a fundamental transformation in clinical trials design and execution. Drumroll Health's approach combines crowdsourcing and digital health technology to progress clinical trials with greater efficiency, patient engagement, and regulatory relevance. For more information, visit https://www.drumroll.health/
