KENILWORTH, N.J., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DS Business Life Simplified today announced it has achieved the exclusive Platinum partner status with Datto, the leading global provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions purpose-built for delivery by managed service providers (MSPs). Datto's Platinum status represents the top 10 percent of the company's partners, worldwide.
DS Business Life Simplified has exceeded high standards of performance to qualify for Platinum status within Datto's Global Partner Program. Platinum status includes many exclusive programs and benefits designed to support further enablement and business growth.
Rich Kukla, IT Director from DS Business Life Simplified had this to say: "We're really excited to achieve Datto's Platinum Partner status. With industry leading backup products and outstanding customer service, Datto is the gold standard that all IT vendors should strive to emulate."
"We are thrilled that DS Business Life Simplified has reached Platinum Partner Status," said Rob Rae, senior vice president of business development, Datto. "It's been fantastic to see DS Business Life Simplified leveraging our training, support and marketing resources to take their business to the next level. We look forward to more success in 2021 as we continue to roll out new partner services."
ABOUT DS Business Life Simplified:
DS Business Life Simplified is an award-winning office equipment and managed services provider. The company simplifies business life by providing unparalleled equipment and support from their award-winning service teams. DS Business Life Simplified has achieved Datto's Platinum Partner Status and has been consistently recognized as a leader in the industry.
The company also supports their local community through volunteering, raising social awareness, and participating in fundraising efforts.
