SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DSP Concepts today announced that TalkTo, its suite of proprietary microphone processing algorithms that use adaptive learning technology to deliver a quiet-room experience in noisy and unpredictable environments, has been qualified by Amazon for Alexa built-in devices using Alexa Voice Service (AVS). Now hardware brands can easily build Alexa built-in devices that will perform well even in noisy situations -- from a crowded dinner party to a boisterous kids play date – thanks to TalkTo's industry-leading sound cancellation technology.
TalkTo is a turnkey audio front end software solution that provides the following benefits:
- Industry-leading sound cancellation - Adaptive Interference Canceller can cut through up to 30 decibels of unreferenced noise to activate Alexa in any environment
- Unprecedented design flexibility - Supports 2-mic, 4-mic, 6-mic and custom configurations with Acoustic Echo Cancellation (AEC) for up to 7 channels
- Highly scalable - Automatically optimizes for the needs and capabilities of the target application, including but not limited to smart home/IoT, televisions, soundbars, set top boxes, smart speakers, hearables and wearables
- Try before you buy - Developers can access a free trial to evaluate the software and prototype new devices before purchasing a production license
Beyond the qualified configurations, product makers can tailor their mic configurations depending on how they want the device they're building to function – the design flexibility is a huge benefit.
Amazon rigorously tests all software solutions before adding them to its hub of qualified development kits, and TalkTo is one of just four audio front end reference designs that currently meets Amazon's standards.
"Companies who work in voice-enabled product design understand what this qualification by Amazon means - it is the gold-standard," said Chin Beckmann, CEO of DSP Concepts. "Not only is TalkTo an incredibly flexible audio front end offered for Alexa Voice Service, our qualification by Amazon means that device manufacturers and audio dev teams can greatly accelerate their development cycles. We look forward to seeing how product makers will use it to accelerate the deployment of Alexa-enabled devices in a variety of end products."
For more information and to schedule a demo of TalkTo, please visit https://w.dspconcepts.com/talkto.
About DSP Concepts
DSP Concepts is the audio platform powering over 40M of the world's best devices and is the leading supplier to top-tier brands in automotive and consumer products. DSP Concepts provides leading brands like Tesla, GoPro, and Porsche with a low-code / no-code solution to voice UI integration and introduced a new emerging standard for embedded audio processing. DSP Concepts is the only comprehensive, end-to-end solution that addresses the current challenges across industries working to innovate through audio and voice. Its headquarters are located in Santa Clara, California with additional offices in Boston, Stuttgart and Taiwan.