SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DSP Concepts announced the launch of AWE Core OS, a brand new variant of the audio-processing engine at the heart of its Audio Weaver platform, optimized for multi-core development. AWE Core OS finally gives embedded audio engineers the freedom to move audio processing to the main SOC without fear of running out of CPU resources on a single core. By removing these limitations, developers and manufacturers can dramatically reduce the costs and components typically required for audio products.
"While all of our customers will eventually benefit from AWE Core OS, this is a solution directly tailored for auto manufacturers. They blew through the limits of single core ages ago and are already pushing the limits of quad and octo-core development," said Chin Beckmann, CEO and co-founder of DSP Concepts. "The increasing complexities of automotive systems are truly unmatched in consumer products. While they are building features like fully autonomous driving, they are simultaneously innovating on the in-cabin experience: a huge component of which is audio and voice. We built AWE Core OS specifically to keep up with that innovation cycle while reducing manufacturing costs today."
Beckmann continued: "For example, the Arm® Cortex® family of processors are suited perfectly to benefit from AWE Core OS, enabling highly configurable software stacks appropriate to both delayed and real-time applications, such as speaker playback vs. handsfree calling."
Audio Weaver is currently deployed across more than 40 million devices worldwide and is central to the audio experiences of automotive innovators like Porsche, Tesla, Bugatti, and Volkswagen. In addition, Audio Weaver is embedded in leading automotive audio providers Panasonic, Sony, Alpine, and more.
"There is a lot of complexity involved to deliver exceptional audio experiences in automotive, which is why Audio Weaver has been such a valuable platform for our engineering team," said Stephan Baral, Director at Porsche Digital and Board Observer at DSP Concepts. "The fact that it's now further optimized for multi-core development opens the doors for applications that were previously difficult to execute, while further reducing the costs and components required to go to market."
AWE Core OS builds on the same innovative architecture as AWE Core, which allows embedded audio-features to be integrated, deployed, and managed with extreme efficiency. In addition, AWE Core OS:
- Supports designs requiring multiple threads or various sample rates on the same SOC. For instance, a low latency telephony process can run concurrently with a normal latency entertainment post processing process.
- Enables automotive manufacturers to create more intensive and feature-rich designs that might normally exceed the capabilities of a single processing core.
- Reduces the amount of embedded software an integrator must create through Integrated TCP/IP Tuning Interface and Thread Management.
- Distributes audio processing load across multiple SMP cores.
- Provides file logging for API interactions and human readable strings on each error code for easy logging/debugging (e.g printf ).
In effect, AWE Core OS provides system designers the freedom and security in designing on a single device in a single environment.
"For example, an auto manufacturer could design a large channel count speaker playback system on one core using a large block size for code efficiency," said Paul Beckmann, CTO and co-founder of DSP Concepts. "At the same time, using AWE Core OS, they could create a voice input and voice communication signal chain on another processor and thread using a smaller block size to achieve lower latency and perhaps a different sample rate. That's just one small example, but it represents an improvement over today's existing solutions."
For more information on DSP Concepts, please visit dspconcepts.com.
About DSP Concepts
DSP Concepts is the audio platform powering over 40M of the world's best devices and is the leading supplier to top-tier brands in automotive and consumer products. DSP Concepts provides leading brands like Tesla, GoPro, and Porsche with a low-code / no-code solution to voice UI integration and introduced a new emerging standard for embedded audio processing. DSP Concepts is the only comprehensive, end-to-end solution that addresses the current challenges across industries working to innovate through audio and voice. Its headquarters are located in Santa Clara, California with additional offices in Boston, Stuttgart and Taiwan.