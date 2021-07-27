JUNO BEACH, Fla., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Document Storage Systems, Inc. (DSS, Inc.), a leading provider of health information technology (HIT) solutions for federal, private and public healthcare organizations, has partnered with Cantata Health Solutions, and will be highlighted at the HIMSS 2021 Juno Health booth #4954. Cantata Health Solutions will also be exhibiting at HIMSS21 at booth #5448.
Juno Health is the company's new commercial division that is comprised of Juno EHR, Juno RxTracker and Juno Emergency Services Solution. Juno Health aims to bring a more human-centered approach to healthcare by creating user-friendly innovations and solutions.
Through the agreement, Cantata Health Solutions Optimum Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) capabilities are now integrated into DSS, Inc.'s Juno EHR, which is a next-generation EHR that provides a thoughtful user experience. Juno EHR is an open web platform, cloud hosted, and is built to grow and innovate with health systems.
Cantata Health Solutions has redefined RCM with its comprehensive financial suite for health systems to reduce operational expenses while increasing revenue. Juno EHR customers will now be able to simplify the business of care with this new capability, which includes full revenue cycle management with full workflow automation.
"Revenue Cycle Management is such a critical capability for next-generation EHRs, and Cantata Health Solutions is really on the forefront of the business of healthcare," said Mark Byers, president, and CEO of DSS, Inc. "Integrating this offering into Juno EHR really strengthens our ability to provide new commercial solutions that both bring the human element back to the care arena, while also offering the ability to maximize revenue."
Juno EHR customers can also benefit from Cantata Health Solutions Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) offering, which supports operational efficiency and enhanced compliance for acute, post-acute, and long-term care facilities. This capability also enables the ability to connect information across back office business functions for an integrated patient database.
"We are thrilled to have Convergence RCM and ERP solutions provide the financial and resource management components for Juno EHR," said Alan Tillinghast, CEO of Cantata Health Solutions. "DSS is all about enhancing the overall provider experience with the tools needed to offer a quality care experience, and this partnership will deliver just that."
About Cantata Health Solutions
Cantata Health Solutions delivers award-winning software for acute, post-acute, and behavioral health facilities that is purpose-built to improve the health of the facilities and their patients. Cantata's Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), financial management and Electronic Health Records (EHR) software is configurable to meet the unique needs of each facility or system; provide staff and administrators with greater visibility to patient care across the continuum of care; ensure predictable financial outcomes; improve back-office operations; clinical efficiency; and revenue recovery. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, their team of experts provides uncommonly attentive service and support. For more information about Cantata Health Solutions, visit https://cantatahealth.com/.
About Juno Health
Juno Health is the commercial division of DSS, Inc. dedicated to building smarter, more flexible digital healthcare solutions. With over 30 years of health information software development and systems integration experience, DSS, Inc. is a proven leader who has supported thousands of clinicians and administrative staff nationwide. For more information about DSS, Inc.'s Juno Health division visit https://www.dssinc.com/juno-health.
