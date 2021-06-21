JUNO BEACH, Fla., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Document Storage Systems, Inc. (DSS, Inc.), a leading provider of health information technology (HIT) solutions for federal, private and public healthcare organizations, today announced that David L. Whitmer has joined the company as Chief Strategy Officer for the company's federal business line. Mr. Whitmer was a senior federal executive with over 20 years of c-suite level of experience directing facilities and operations for the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH), including 10 years as a member of the Senior Executive Service (SES).
Most recently Mr. Whitmer served as the Medical Center Director of the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Dublin Georgia, where he was responsible for a staff of over 1,800 and an annual budget of $350 million. While there, he led efforts to surge capacity and mitigate risks for COVID-19 patients, overseeing a COVID-19 vaccine program that delivered over 30,000 vaccinations to Veterans and employees across middle and South Georgia. He also oversaw new construction programs for sites of care and long term housing solutions for Veterans at risk for homelessness.
Before that Mr. Whitmer served as chief operating officer at the Sunshine Health Network, VISN 8, based in St. Petersburg, Florida and with eight large VA hospitals in Florida and Puerto Rico. During the last eight years of his 21-year career at NIH, Whitmer was the SES Executive Office for the National Eye Institute and was responsible for overseeing the implementation of the nation's vision research program.
"This important hire enables DSS, Inc. to continue tailoring our advanced technology to help the VA improve healthcare delivery and veteran outcomes," said Mark Byers, president and CEO of DSS, Inc. "David is a proven SES leader who has been in the trenches serving our nation's Veterans. We're constantly developing technology that takes better care of providers, so they can take better care of their patients. David's input will be essential to understanding the unique needs of the VHA and federal health agencies, and I'm thrilled to have him join DSS, Inc."
"I couldn't be more happy to be joining the amazing professionals that make up DSS, Inc. Inc.," said Mr. Whitmer. "I've seen the VHA make great strides in recent years by applying more technology to lessen the administrative burden on caregivers. Our Veterans deserve nothing but the best, and my mission to providing that for them will continue in this new position. I'm also looking forward to expanding DSS Inc services and products to other federal health agencies, including NIH."
Since 1994, DSS, Inc. has been supporting the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). Mr. Whitmer will join a long list of company employees, both executives and experienced clinicians, who have worked closely with VA clients every step of the way. Today, DSS, Inc. solutions and services are installed at VA medical facilities nationwide, and the company is supporting the VA with multiple complex challenges such as the VA's EHR modernization program and drive to becoming a high reliability organization (HRO).
For more information on DSS, Inc.'s Federal Health IT solutions, please click here. In addition, to learn more about how DSS, Inc. is helping the VA to become an HRO, please listen to this podcast interview.
About Document Storage Systems, Inc. (DSS, Inc.)
With over 30 years of experience, DSS, Inc. knows what works. We are a health information software development and systems integration company, providing services and solutions used daily by thousands of clinicians and administrative staff nationwide, to reduce costs, streamline workflows and improve patient care. For more information about DSS, Inc. visit http://www.dssinc.com.
