JUNO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Document Storage Systems, Inc. (DSS, Inc.), a leading provider of health information technology (HIT) solutions for federal, private and public healthcare organizations, announced that it has acquired SBG Technology Solutions, Inc., an Alexandria-based company offering a wide-range of IT services and solutions to the federal government and the commercial sector.
Operating as a wholly owned subsidiary of DSS, Inc., SBG will expand DSS, Inc.'s services capabilities for the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), the Department of Defense, as well as with other federal agencies.
In addition, DSS, Inc. will compliment and help build upon SBG's Health IT services and National Security capabilities and experience through the development of new products to support government and commercial clients.
"The acquisition of SBG will serve as a force multiplier for expanding our services footprint at the VA, as well as with other agencies," said Mark Byers, President of DSS, Inc. "In addition, the company offers a wide-range of IT capabilities that will enhance our 30-year legacy of providing the most cutting-edge solutions for the federal government. We are excited to be bringing this world-class team into DSS, Inc."
Headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia as an established firm with over 16 years of experience supporting government and commercial clients, SBG offers a comprehensive, enterprise-approach to helping agencies meet mission goals through IT modernization, professional engineering, IT governance, cyber security and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The company also provides an Artificial Intelligence Learning Platform System (AILPS), which offers a customized Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) training to help customers leverage AI tools to innovate, solve problems and exploit opportunities.
"DSS, Inc. has a deep legacy of supporting the VA, and other federal customers and this acquisition marks the beginning of a new chapter for SBG – where we will have additional resources for product and service expansion," said Tom Felten, President and Chief Executive Officer, SBG Technology Solutions, Inc. "Our combined capabilities will help bring the most comprehensive IT services and solutions offering to the federal government."
The acquisition was closed on September 8th, 2021, and financial terms of the transaction are not disclosed.
About SBG Technology Solutions, Inc.
Founded in 2004, SBG offers IT Governance, Systems Engineering, Enterprise Modernization, Artificial Intelligence, and Cyber Security innovation to federal and commercial clients nationwide. ISO 9001:2015 certified and CMMI-DEV Level 3-appraised, SBG provides expert services to a wide range of clients including the Department of Navy, Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Army, Defense Threat Reduction Agency, Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and Defense Nuclear Facilities Safety Board, as well as the private sector. For more information about SBG, visit https://sbgts.com/.
About Document Storage Systems, Inc. (DSS, Inc.)
With over 30 years of experience, DSS, Inc. knows what works. We are a health information software development and systems integration company, providing services and solutions used daily by thousands of clinicians and administrative staff nationwide, to reduce costs, streamline workflows and improve patient care. For more information about DSS, Inc. visit http://www.dssinc.com.
Media Contact
Matthew Langan, L&R Communications, 202-262-3340, matt@landrcomm.com
SOURCE DSS, Inc.