JUNO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Document Storage Systems, Inc. (DSS, Inc.), a leading provider of health information technology (HIT) solutions for federal, private and public healthcare organizations, today announced that Dr. John M. Ciccone is the newly appointed Chief Medical Officer (CMO), who will drive the growth and adoption of the company's expanded commercial health IT offerings.
A practicing Cardiologist since 1985, and a leading advocate for better health IT, Dr. Ciccone started his career in New Jersey and moved to South Carolina in 2012. He is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in Cardiology in Cardiovascular Disease and additionally Board Certified in Integrative and Holistic Medicine.
In his role as CMO, Dr. Ciccone will drive the growth strategy, direction and execution of DSS, Inc.'s new Juno Health commercial division, which brings a more human-centered approach to healthcare by creating user-friendly innovations and solutions.
"DSS has a long history of providing cutting-edge health IT solutions, and I look forward to advancing Juno Health into new and dynamic places," said Dr. Ciccone. "We have a tremendous opportunity to bring fragmented care and innovation into a singular focus where health data truly puts the patient at the center of care."
From smarter and safer ePrescribing to a redefined EHR to enhanced emergency department solutions, Juno Health is transforming digital healthcare – within the four walls of a hospital and beyond. This new commercial division is comprised of Juno RxTracker, Juno EHR, and Juno Emergency Services Solution (JESS).
"Dr. Ciccone is the ideal healthcare leader who both understands the value that health IT can offer, and has a vision for how solutions can enhance the patient journey, while also reducing overall provider burden," said Mark Byers, President of DSS, Inc. "We are excited to have him on the team. He will be a strong driver for the new Juno Health commercial division."
Prior to joining DSS, Inc., he served as ACMO for the Roper St. Francis Mt. Pleasant Hospital System in South Carolina.
Dr. Ciccone received his medical degree from UMDNJ New Jersey Medical School, now known as Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, in 1979. He completed an Internal Medicine Residency at UMDNJ University Hospital in 1982, where he served as the Administrative Chief Resident. Dr. Ciccone continued on to complete a fellowship in Cardiology at UMDNJ Newark Beth Israel Medical Center in 1985. Dr. Ciccone continued to practice as an interventional cardiologist in the New Jersey area until 2012, and also served as a Clinical Instructor and Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine at UMDNJ during the same time.
To learn more about Dr. Ciccone's vision for being the human back to care, check out this Q&A interview with him in "Change EHRything: Health & Care Perspectives," a new online repository that offers transformative insights that bring healthcare into a brighter future.
About Document Storage Systems, Inc. (DSS, Inc.)
With over 30 years of experience, DSS, Inc. knows what works. We are a health information software development and systems integration company, providing services and solutions used daily by thousands of clinicians and administrative staff nationwide, to reduce costs, streamline workflows and improve patient care. For more information about DSS, Inc. visit http://www.dssinc.com.
