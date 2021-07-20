JUNO BEACH, Fla., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Document Storage Systems, Inc. (DSS, Inc.), a leading provider of health information technology (HIT) solutions for federal, private and public healthcare organizations, today announced that it will launch its Juno Health commercial division at HIMSS 2021 in booth #4954.
With the vision of making the patient experience less of a journey, the new Juno Health commercial division brings a more human-centered approach to healthcare by creating user-friendly innovations and solutions. From smarter and safer ePrescribing to a redefined EHR to enhanced emergency department solutions, Juno Health is transforming digital healthcare – within the four walls of a hospital and beyond.
"With our 30-year legacy of developing cutting-edge healthcare technology solutions for the Department of Veterans Affairs, Juno Health is the natural evolution of our solutions for the commercial arena – supporting our foundational vision of providing seamless access to patient data," said Mark Byers, President of DSS, Inc. "Juno Health will empower providers to do their jobs better, as well as enrich patients' lives and streamline overall patient engagement."
The Juno Health commercial division is comprised of the three following solutions:
- Juno EHR: With a thoughtful user experience designed by clinicians who understand what's needed to bring the human back to care, Juno EHR is an open web platform and cloud hosted EHR which redefines what Electronic Health Records can offer for patients and providers. Learn more here.
- Juno RxTracker: An EPCS-certified solution that boosts patient safety through an automated electronic prescription process for all medications, including controlled substances, Juno RxTracker was designed by clinicians for clinicians and offers streamlined ePrescribing for faster more intuitive workflows. Learn more here.
- Juno Emergency Services Solution (JESS): With the vision of achieving better patient outcomes in emergency departments, JESS leverages real-time data, and provides clear practice management oversight with rich reporting for tracking and improving all care efforts. Learn more here.
In addition to launching these solutions at HIMSS 2021, DSS, Inc. is introducing its "Change EHRything: Health & Care Perspectives," a new online repository for transformative insights that bring healthcare into a brighter future – where administrators, patients, providers and staff are all fully aligned and human care is at the center of it all.
About Juno Health
Juno Health is the commercial division of DSS, Inc. dedicated to building smarter, more flexible digital healthcare solutions. With over 30 years of health information software development and systems integration experience, DSS, Inc. is a proven leader who has supported thousands of clinicians and administrative staff nationwide. For more information about DSS, Inc.'s Juno Health division visit https://www.dssinc.com/juno-health
Media Contact
Matthew Langan, L&R Communications, 202-262-3340, matt@landrcomm.com
SOURCE Juno Health