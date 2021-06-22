JUNO BEACH, Fla., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Document Storage Systems, Inc. (DSS, Inc.), a leading provider of health information technology (HIT) solutions for federal, private and public healthcare organizations, today announced that is has been selected as a 2021 FedHealthIT Innovation Award winner for supporting COVID-19 surveillance efforts at 45 U.S. VA Medical Centers (VAMC) during the pandemic.
The award titled, "COVID-19 Surveillance for VA Medical Centers," highlighted the development and rapid deployment of a hospital information system integrated solution for monitoring the test results of patients that presented symptoms that required COVID19 screening for these VAMCs.
Seven days prior to the Trump Administration's declaration of the COVID-19 National Emergency in early 2020, hospitals with the software platform were able to test, implement and automate the tracking and monitoring of CDC guideline based COVID-19 screening and confirmation test results via a centralized hospital information system integrated solution.
The test results were monitored in real-time, and patients were flagged to facilitate efficient review by care team members via a single user interface. The interactive COVID-19 dashboard listed patients who tested both positive and negative, with reference to relevant comorbidities and administration of experimental medication used to treat COVID-19. This dashboard also served as a communication tool among staff members, when clinician time was a premium commodity.
TheraDoc, DSS, Inc.'s industry leading software decision support tool that provides real-time electronic clinical surveillance for antimicrobial stewardship and infectious disease treatment, served as the foundation for this effort.
The software was rapidly updated to automate the tracking and monitoring of a large volume of inpatients and outpatients tested for COVID-19, based on fluid CDC guidelines and an influx of available tests from various manufacturers approved by the FDA for emergency use. TheraDoc enabled the VHA to rapidly test and protect Veterans from complications of COVID-19 resulting from a missed or delayed diagnosis.
"We're proud to have served these 45 VAMCs during the darkest days of the pandemic," said Diane Ratner, a Senior Product Line Manager at DSS, Inc. "Screening and efficiently tracking and following up on test results to inform the proper next steps for care was critical during this time. Moving forward, we are even more poised to assist in changing care needs, with integrated surveillance, monitoring and care coordination for improved Veteran health."
About Document Storage Systems, Inc. (DSS, Inc.)
With over 30 years of experience, DSS, Inc. knows what works. We are a health information software development and systems integration company, providing services and solutions used daily by thousands of clinicians and administrative staff nationwide, to reduce costs, streamline workflows and improve patient care. For more information about DSS, Inc. visit http://www.dssinc.com.
