JUNO BEACH, Fla., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Document Storage Systems, Inc. (DSS), a leading provider of health information technology (HIT) solutions for federal, private and public healthcare organizations, today announced the official launch of its Juno RxTracker, a new solution for smarter, faster and safer ePrescribing.
Designed by clinicians for clinicians, Juno RxTracker offers streamlined ePrescribing that empowers physicians to rapidly prescribe with ease, according to their unique workflows via desktop and mobile app. It also offers a concierge-set up for allowing providers to be quickly and easily up-and-running on the solution.
Allowing Providers to Achieve EPCS Compliance
Providers in the United States must use Electronic Prescribing of Controlled Substance (EPCS) technology when prescribing controlled substances containing opiates for Medicare patients by January 1, 2022. In addition, 13 U.S. states enacted ePrescribing requirements for controlled substance prescription refill rules in 2019.
To meet this need, Juno RxTracker is an (EPCS)-certified solution that boosts patient safety through an automated electronic prescription process for all medications, including controlled substances.
"Today, ePrescribing is going through a period of massive growth and adoption by individual practices, which is being further driven by EPCS mandates," said Todd Mingo, General Manager of RxTracker. "In addition, Juno RxTracker was designed by clinicians, who really understand how the application enhances providers' workflows – allowing them to easily prescribe medications without taking them away from patient care."
Enabling Smarter, Faster and Safer ePrescribing
Juno RxTracker offers a wide-range of functionality that enables providers to have the highest level of safety and effectiveness in their ePrescribing efforts.
Smarter:
- Simple Prescribing Flow, Intuitive Workflow; EHR-Enabled; Access to PDMP Databases; Friendly, 24/7 Emergency Support
Faster:
- RxHistory On-Demand; Concierge-Like Set-Up; Real-Time Prescription Benefits; Free Mobile iOS App. Android app coming soon.
Safer:
- EPCS Certified; FDB State and Federal Module Controlled Substances Module; Complete Pharmacy Network; Data Security
Juno RxTracker also offers a comprehensive concierge set-up, which includes a dedicated Onboarding Specialist, customer support via telephone and chat, 24/7 emergency support, as well as no long-term contracts.
"We all know that traditional health technologies are often difficult to set-up and it's frustrating to get the ongoing support you need," added Mingo. "With Juno RxTracker, providers no longer need to be both caregivers and technologists. Thanks to our pedigree in health IT, we are able to guide our customers on their seamless journey to ePrescribing."
For almost three decades, DSS, Inc. has developed innovative healthcare technology solutions for the Department of Veterans Affairs, the largest integrated health system in the U.S., as well as leading commercial health systems.
About Document Storage Systems, Inc. (DSS, Inc.)
With over 25 years of experience, DSS knows what works. We are a health information software development and systems integration company, providing services and solutions used daily by thousands of clinicians and administrative staff nationwide, to reduce costs, streamline workflows and improve patient care. For more information about DSS, visit http://www.dssinc.com.
