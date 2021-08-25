NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Barrel, an independent direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce agency based in New York, announced the founding of Vaulted Oak, a new agency focused on website support and maintenance services for brands and organizations.
As part of the move, Barrel and Vaulted Oak are now part of Barrel Holdings, a holding company chaired by Barrel co-founders Peter Kang and Sei-Wook Kim. Vaulted Oak will be jointly owned with Jason Fan, a long-time Barrel employee who will now serve as Head of Vaulted Oak.
Vaulted Oak will focus on providing ongoing website support & maintenance services to clients whose websites run on platforms such as Shopify, WordPress, Drupal, and Webflow. Vaulted Oak's quarterly retainer plans provide flexible and cost-effective solutions for businesses to ensure that their websites are optimized, bug-free, and compliant with various accessibility and privacy laws.
"We saw an opportunity to create a laser-focused offering targeting businesses that run on Shopify and WordPress websites," said Barrel co-founder and CEO Peter Kang. "Vaulted Oak can ensure websites run smoothly with regular maintenance or complement client teams on website enhancement projects with web development support."
Barrel will continue its work with cutting edge consumer brands focusing on delivering exceptional direct-to-consumer ecommerce experiences. Clients who engage Barrel for Shopify Plus website redesigns may have the option to explore Vaulted Oak's quarterly retainer offerings after launch. Vaulted Oak is also partnering with other brand, web, and marketing agencies to provide ongoing support services.
"Long-term, we see Vaulted Oak as the initial step in what we envision to be a family of agencies and complementary businesses under the Barrel Holdings umbrella," said Kang.
Vaulted Oak and Barrel Holdings, incorporated in Wyoming and New York, respectively, will operate as remote-first businesses.
About Barrel
Barrel is an independent creative and digital marketing agency with a focus on helping brands scale and optimize their direct-to-consumer (DTC) businesses. Founded in 2006, Barrel has delivered DTC ecommerce solutions for brands such as Barry's, Soylent, Rowing Blazers, Once Upon a Farm, and Dr.Jart+. For more information, visit http://www.barrelny.com.
About Vaulted Oak
Vaulted Oak provides ongoing website support & maintenance services to brands and organizations. The company offers flexible quarterly retainers that enable clients to ensure their websites are running smoothly and to address any issues as they arise. Vaulted Oak's clients include Council for Economic Education, Caruso, Film Independent, Jacob's Pillow, and California Credit Union. For more information, visit http://www.vaulted-oak.com.
About Barrel Holdings
Barrel Holdings is a holding company that incubates, acquires, and develops businesses that enable collaboration and creativity. Its current portfolio includes Barrel, a direct-to-consumer ecommerce experience agency, and Vaulted Oak, a website support & maintenance agency. For more information, visit http://www.barrel-holdings.com.
