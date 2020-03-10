SAN JOSE, Calif., March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DTEN today launched Stay Connected, a program designed to assist educational institutions, companies and healthcare providers navigate challenges created by coronavirus (COVID-19). Stay Connected allows free one-month access to DTEN's award-winning video conferencing solution designed for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. As an added-benefit, participants also receive a 30-day free subscription to Zoom Rooms.
"This global health emergency has expanded my understanding of how important our video collaboration technology is," states Wei Liu, DTEN's CEO. "DTEN is committed to making our technology available to support those impacted by the coronavirus, and to help others prepare for possible disruptions if the emergency grows."
With Stay Connected, first-time users may request a DTEN D7 55" be shipped directly to their campus, business, remote office or healthcare facility. The D7 55" model – integrating video conferencing, interactive whiteboarding, content sharing and annotation – may be used at no cost for 30 days.
"As companies and institutions consider limiting travel and move toward employees working from home, DTEN is offering a way to maintain operations continuity and continue collaborations," notes Liu. "It is our responsibility to make our video conferencing technology available to as many people as possible."
The DTEN D7 55" model available with Stay Connected is known for simplicity, plug-and-play set-up and intuitive wireless use. Full support is also available at no additional cost.
Liu recognizes the software provided, saying, "We are very grateful that Zoom is offering a free Zoom Rooms subscription for 30-days with the Stay Connected program."
To learn more or get started with Stay Connected, schools, businesses and healthcare providers may call 1-866-936.3836 or visit DTEN.com/stayconnected.
Terms and conditions apply to the Stay Connected program and are subject to change; full program details are found at DTEN.com/stayconnected.
DTEN is changing the way teams connect and collaborate through groundbreaking immersive collaboration hardware and subscription services. Founded in 2015, DTEN is becoming a recognized international leader for innovation and accessibility in video conferencing, recently receiving the first-ever Zoom Partner Innovation Award. The company is known for plug-and-play simplicity, superior video connectivity and affordable pricing. DTEN is headquartered in San Jose, California and may be found online at www.DTEN.com and www.linkedin.com/company/DTEN-global.
For more information, contact: Steve McKenzie, Troposphere, at 773.388.6000 or pr@dten.com.