ARLINGTON, Va., Jan.26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Achieves over 2000% growth of cyber and compliance practice, increases staff by more than 40%
DTS, delivering quality management consulting and IT services to public and private sector organizations, concluded 2021 winning three prestigious industry awards, finalist recognition in a fourth and strong company growth increasing full-time staff by more than 40%. In addition, DTS renewed key government contracts and achieved remarkable success in its critical cyber and compliance practice with more than 2000% growth over its 2020 practice earnings.
Best Places to Work in Virginia:
DTS was named to the Top 100 Best Places to Work in Virginia list for 2021. The Best Places to Work in Virginia list is a survey and awards program dedicated to identifying and recognizing the area's best employers and providing organizations with valuable employee feedback. The process is managed by Best Companies Group (BCG), an independent research firm, and winners are published by Virginia Business.
NVTC Tech 100:
For the third consecutive year, DTS was named to the elite 2021 NVTC Tech, a roster of cutting-edge companies, executives, innovators, NextGen leaders, and rising stars who are driving tech innovation, leading economic growth, and making a positive impact in the region.
WBJ Best Places to Work:
DTS was named to the 2021 Washington Business Journal Best Places to Work. This year, the Washington Business Journal's 15th annual Best Places to Work program was paired down to honor an elite group of 75 Greater Washington companies that scored highest among hundreds of employers that participated in Omaha, Nebraska-based Quantum Workplace's annual employee engagement survey. The Best Places to Work results are quantitative, based on survey responses from employees themselves, rather than a panel of outside judges. The top-rated companies in four size categories — small, medium, large and extra-large — and are honored by the Business Journal as Best Places to Work.
Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce 2021 Distinguished Service Awards:
DTS was named a finalist in the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce 2021 Distinguished Service Awards as a Veteran-Owned Business of the Year. The awards are dedicated to honoring successful veteran-owned businesses in the Greater Washington business community that have demonstrated strong business performance and who have made meaningful contributions to help Veterans succeed. The awards are presented to individuals, companies, and non-profit organizations in recognition of community stewardship and business leadership.
In addition to the abundance of industry recognition, DTS strengthened the company's foundation growing the number of full-time employees by more than 40% and grew the cyber and compliance practice by over 2000% from the previous year. DTS established critical partnerships with industry leaders Perimeter 81 for VPN services, AvePoint for backup and migration services, Lenovo for Microsoft Commercial Licenses, and Carahsoft for Microsoft GCC High Licenses. Continuing to help agencies achieve mission, DTS holds GSA Schedules for GSA PSS, GSA IT 70 and FAA eFAST and is proud to team with other leading contractors on the following contracts:
- VETS 2 Governmentwide Acquisition Contract (GWAC)
- VECTOR Veteran Enterprise Contracting for Transformation and Operational Readiness
- ADVISOR Agile Delivery of VA Imminent Strategic and Operational Requirements
- CIO SP3 Chief Information Officer-Solutions and Partners 3
- VA/VHA Integrated Healthcare Transformation (IHT)
DTS's Managing Principal Edward Tuorinsky proudly serves as the president of the NVSBC (National Veteran Small Business Coalition), the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council, and the Forbes Business Council. DTS is also a member of the Professional Services Council.
