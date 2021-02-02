ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recognized as leader in government contracting community; Continues to support the Federal sector's critical contracts
DTS, delivering quality management consulting and IT services to public and private sector organizations, finished 2020 strong winning three prestigious industry awards, receiving finalist recognition in a fourth, strengthened the company's foundation with several strategic new hires and formed strong cyber business and compliance practices to better support its clients.
Arlington Best Business Awards:
DTS was named the 2020 Technology Small Business of the Year at the Arlington Chamber of Commerce's 34th Annual Arlington Best Business Awards, held in a hybrid format on October 27, 2020. The Arlington Best Business Awards celebrate area businesses that go above and beyond serving their clients to make Arlington a great place to work and live.
Best Places to Work in Virginia:
DTS was named to the Top 100 Best Places to Work in Virginia list for 2021. The Best Places to Work in Virginia list is a survey and awards program dedicated to identifying and recognizing the area's best employers and providing organizations with valuable employee feedback. The process is managed by Best Companies Group (BCG), an independent research firm, and winners are published by Virginia Business.
NVTC Tech 100:
For the second consecutive year, DTS was named to the elite 2020 NVTC Tech 100, a list of groundbreaking companies, leaders and innovators within the region's technology community. These technology companies and executives have demonstrated dedication, vision and innovation within the region's technology industry.
SECAF:
DTS was named a finalist for Government Contractor of the Year Under $7.5 million in revenue in the 12th Annual Small and Emerging Contractors Advisory Forum (SECAF) Awards.
"There is no question that 2020 was a challenging year for business, which stresses the importance of leading a company that fosters innovative thinking and collaboration, while remaining resilient in these trying times," explained DTS Managing Principal Edward Tuorinsky. "I'm proud that DTS was able to continue helping our clients respond to change with technology-first solutions. As we look toward 2021, we are focused on cybersecurity and helping client navigate CMMC compliance and digital transformation."
In addition to the abundance of industry recognition, DTS strengthened the company's foundation with several strategic new hires and formed strong cyber business and compliance practices to better support its clients. DTS welcomed Col Brian Sims, USAF Ret., as Director of Operations and Derek Kernus as senior consultant to support Business Development and IT Operations.
DTS's Managing Principal Edward Tuorinsky proudly serves on the NVSBC (National Veteran Small Business Coalition) National Board of Directors, the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council, the Forbes Business Council and serves as a GovLoop Featured Contributor. DTS is also a member of the Professional Services Council.
About DTS
To learn more about DTS or the DTS-developed innovative methodologies for program management, consulting and eLearning, contact us at sales@consultDTS.com or (571) 403-1841.
