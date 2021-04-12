ARLINGTON, Va., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Company joins elite group of 75 honorees named in Greater Washington region
DTS, delivering quality management consulting and IT services to public and private sector organizations, announced today that it was named to the 2021 Washington Business Journal Best Places to Work.
This year, the Washington Business Journal's 15th annual Best Places to Work program was paired down to honor an elite group of 75 Greater Washington companies that scored highest among hundreds of employers that participated in Omaha, Nebraska-based Quantum Workplace's annual employee engagement survey. The Best Places to Work results are quantitative, based on survey responses from employees themselves, rather than a panel of outside judges. The top-rated companies in four size categories — small, medium, large and extra-large — and are honored by the Business Journal as Best Places to Work.
"As everyone will agree, the past year has been a challenging one for business, which stresses the importance of leading a company that goes beyond the norm to foster an enjoyable and meaningful work environment for our employees," explained DTS Managing Principal Edward Tuorinsky. "Over the past year, we have focused on building a culture of innovation and resilience, while strengthening the company's foundation with several strategic new hires and the formation of cyber business and compliance practices to better support our clients."
DTS provides information technology and management consulting services in the areas of program management, strategy, technology, digital transformation, operations, human capital, learning, leadership development, compliance and knowledge management.
DTS's Managing Principal Edward Tuorinsky proudly serves on the NVSBC (National Veteran Small Business Coalition) National Board of Directors, the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council, the Forbes Business Council and serves as a GovLoop Featured Contributor. DTS is also a member of the Professional Services Council.
